Summerton man charged with murder in motel slaying

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have one person in custody as they investigate a Wednesday night death at the Colonial Inn on South Irby Street in Florence.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to a report of a person screaming for help, according to a release from the agency.

Upon arrival they tried to open the door with a key but the door was held against them and they had to force their way into a hotel room, where they found one person, dead. Officers took the other occupant of the room into custody after a brief struggle.

Police charged Donald William Moore, 48, of 1191 Olin Road, Summerton, with one count each of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a second release on the incident.

A box cutter was recovered at the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the police department and the Florence County Coroner's Office.

