FLORENCE, S.C. — Michelle Oxendine and her Summit Roof Restoration are dedicated to restoring and beautifying commercial roofs in the community.

Oxendine said they take pride in their work and value their clients as they have made Summit Roof Restoration’s family business successful.

“A commercial roof is the first line of defense in protecting the structure, valuable assets contained within the building and even the landscape surrounding the building. Summit especially loves to help in rejuvenation efforts in our city’s historic district with roof restoration that can save thousands in replacement costs, while maintaining the historic integrity of the building,” Oxendine said.

Summit’s roof coating systems are water resistant and their white coatings have 85% solar reflectivity, which can lower utility bills by 20 cents per square foot a year and lower the roof’s temperatures by 40 plus degrees. The company applies acrylics and silicones to flat and low-slope roofs that have fewer options for restoration — metal, mod-bit, EPDM, TPO, PVC, tar, gravel, even concrete. The company has textured color choices for high-traffic walkways as well.

Summit has 15 years of roofing experience. The company was founded two years ago. “We enjoy what we do so much and decided to make a career out of it,” Oxendine said.

Since then, the company has restored some notable roofs around the Pee Dee area, some of which have been seen on commercials for some of the businesses they have restored.

Summit Roof Restoration is so confident in its restorations that it offers free commercial roof inspections as well as services like gutter cleaning and maintenance, pressure washing services and sky light replacement.

Contact Summit Roof Restoration by calling 843-861-3468 Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The website is www.summitroofrestoration.com. The company is on Facebook.com/summitroofrestorationllc. The business is located outside of Hartsville and serves all of South Carolina and bordering states. Oxendine said her business looks forward to serving the business owners of Florence and building lasting relationships within the community.