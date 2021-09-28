Sumter man drowns in Darlington County lake

DARLINGTON, S.C. − A Sumter man died Tuesday morning when he fell out of a boat and into a lake.

Thomas Earl Benenhaley, 74, drowned in Lauthers Lake near Mechanicsville at around 7 a.m. according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Benenhaley and his grandson had come to Darlington County for a day of fishing, Hardee said.

Just after daybreak, they launched their boat from Whipple Landing. A short time later Benenhaley lost his balance and fell into the water.

His grandson, an Iraq War Veteran, went in after him and after several minutes was able to pull him to shore. All attempts to resuscitate him failed and he was pronounced dead at at the scene at approximately 8 a.m., Hardee said.

An autopsy is planned for later in the week. The coroner has ruled the death an accident.