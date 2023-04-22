FLORENCE, S.C. — Rain didn't dampen the spirits of the runners in Saturday morning's 4th annual Farrah Turner Foundation 5K as they wound their way along the race course at Briggs Elementary.

Turner, a Florence County Sheriff's Office investigator, was one of two law enforcement officers who died in an ambush Oct. 3, 2018, as they tried to serve a warrant. She died Oct. 22. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway also died in the attack. Five other officers were wounded.

"I hope we don't get rained out but it looks like we're going to get some rain," said Linda Weaver, Turner's aunt and member of the foundation board.

Rain it did before the race and after the race as well. The race itself, though, was run under mostly sunny skies.

Robert Osbourne Jr. was the overall race winner with a time of 22:46 followed by Robbie McLendon at 23:35 and Jeff Godwin at 25:08.

The first female across the finish line was Diamond Moore with a time of 27:56 followed by Antranette Green at 28:49 and Kateland McDaniel at 29:07.

The race is one of two fundraisers for the foundation, which was founded by Turner's mother, Katie Godwin, to carry on the work of Turner who investigated child abuse cases for the sheriff's office.

The other, Weaver said, is the foundation's blue rose gala.