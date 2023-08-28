FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are looking for a white sedan that was involved in a Sunday drive-by shooting that left two people injured.

Florence Police responded at 12:40 p.m. to the area of Charles and Kershaw streets to a reported shooting and arrived to find one victim, who was taken to a Florence area hospital by medics with Florence County EMS.

A second victim arrived at the hospital immediately following the shooting, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to ontact LCpl. D. Leggett of the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or dleggett@cityofflorence.com.