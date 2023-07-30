FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Sunday morning response to a domestic-related call lead to an eastern Florence County manhunt and charges of attempted murder.

Florence County Sheriff's Deputies shortly before 8 a.m. responded to Weatherford Lane in Florence and the initial caller reported a weapon was involved and that shots had been fired, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival deputies determined the suspect had walked from the scene. Deputies set up a perimeter and called in the agency's tracking team, which located the suspect about 1.1 miles from the scene at 10:52 a.m.

The victim was treated at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS before they were taken to a Florence area hospital for further treatment.

Roderick Isaiah Brown, 36, of 1241 Weatherford Lane, Florence, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and second-degree burglary, according to the release. Brown is being held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.