Sunday marks third anniversary of Florence police shooting

Boone added that he knew people were hurt and shot. He added that Carraway was killed on the scene. Turner died a couple of weeks later in a hospital.

Williamson was shot in the head, according to a lawsuit he filed against the Hopkins family. He was also involved in a car crash and suffered multiple cuts.

Hart was shot in the left hand and received multiple cuts, according to his suit against the family.

Davis was shot in the leg, according to her lawsuit.

"I immediately came out of my driveway, went this way and came down this way, and took my Yukon and blocked the street, which ... is probably about 10 city blocks," Boone continued. "I mean, it's just a long way to a cul de sac where his house sat."

It has been reported that Hopkins exchanged gunfire with officers for two hours.

"We were steady under gunfire," Boone said. "It's like fireworks going, just going off, going off. Obviously, I had my folks coming in. I probably had 40 or 50 people there."

Boone said that he put teams on the perimeter around the house and that officers were working to find a way to stop Hopkins regardless of the cost.