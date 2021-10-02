Sunday marks third anniversary of Florence police shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – Sunday is Heroes Day in Florence. It is the third anniversary of the shootings that left two police officers dead and five more injured in a west Florence neighborhood.
Much of what happened on that day and the days leading up has not been made public, but what has been made public allows the Morning News to develop a timeline of what happened.
Oct. 1-2, 2018
The investigation that led to the search warrant began at 5:06 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, when Deputy Austin Meggs was dispatched to Ebenezer Park. When he arrived at 5:18 p.m., an unnamed female reported that her 12-year-old sister had been sexually abused at 932 Ashton Drive by Seth Hopkins on Sept. 26, 2018.
The 12-year-old told Meggs that Seth had been touching and licking her in the front of her body. The girl added that Seth had asked her to touch his private part.
"I then contacted Inv. [Farrah] Turner with the Florence County Sheriff's Office criminal sexual conduct unit," Meggs wrote in his report. "Turner advised that she was en route to the location we were located at to meet with [name covered up] and [name covered up]."
Meggs adds that Turner called a social worker and then he turned the investigation over to her and left. A box for follow-up investigation is checked with Turner's name.
At some point after Meggs took the report, Turner likely sought and was granted a search warrant for the home at 932 Ashton Place.
The details of this are as yet unknown.
As Turner and other officers prepared to execute the warrant, they entered the available information into a computer matrix that did not show that Frederick Hopkins would be a threat. Frederick Hopkins is Seth Hopkins' father.
How this matrix did not show Frederick Hopkins would be a threat is unknown. The police had been called several times to the home regarding various complaints, Hopkins was a disbarred lawyer who had been in sharpshooting competitions since 1982, and police officers later found over 100 weapons in his home.
Oct. 3, 2018
Regardless, the next publicly available information comes from former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, who had moved into the Vintage Place neighborhood a few weeks before the shooting.
Boone said he saw Turner and other officers ride by on their way to execute the search warrant. It is possible that deputies Arie Davis or Sarah Miller could have been in this team, but this has not been confirmed.
Boone said he had arrived at his home in the afternoon after picking up one of his daughters at an event.
"We drove up in the driveway," Boone said during a March 2019 interview with the Morning News. "My daughter's getting out. Anyway, Farrah and all our folks drive by my house, and I think, 'What in the world? Wonder what they doing?' I'm just thinking routine follow-up. Obviously they're doing something."
Civil lawsuits filed by injured officers against the Hopkins family allege that Hopkins opened fire on Turner and other officers.
Information provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Office indicates that Hopkins ambushed the officers who went to his home.
Boone said his daughter went into their home and he heard a sound that sounded like fireworks.
"I'm thinking to myself, 'Man, that sounds like a .223,'" Boone said during the question-and-answer session. "Trey [a deputy] comes out. I'm like, 'Daggone, something going on.' The door on my car is closed, and my neighbor comes back, saying, 'There's shots back here.' I mean, everything's. ... I open my door where I could hear my radio, and I can hear Ben [another deputy] saying, 'Don't come down the road.'"
Once the calls went out, officers from several departments responded, including Florence police officers Terrence Carraway, Scott Williamson, Travis Scott, Brian Hart and possibly Deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller.
Carraway's wife, Allison, told the Morning News in August that he had decided to retire during the last week of September.
Boone added that he knew people were hurt and shot. He added that Carraway was killed on the scene. Turner died a couple of weeks later in a hospital.
Williamson was shot in the head, according to a lawsuit he filed against the Hopkins family. He was also involved in a car crash and suffered multiple cuts.
Hart was shot in the left hand and received multiple cuts, according to his suit against the family.
Davis was shot in the leg, according to her lawsuit.
"I immediately came out of my driveway, went this way and came down this way, and took my Yukon and blocked the street, which ... is probably about 10 city blocks," Boone continued. "I mean, it's just a long way to a cul de sac where his house sat."
It has been reported that Hopkins exchanged gunfire with officers for two hours.
"We were steady under gunfire," Boone said. "It's like fireworks going, just going off, going off. Obviously, I had my folks coming in. I probably had 40 or 50 people there."
Boone said that he put teams on the perimeter around the house and that officers were working to find a way to stop Hopkins regardless of the cost.
Boone later added that Hopkins gave himself up.
Allison Carraway said she and and her family were told that Carraway was killed when they arrived at the McLeod Regional Medical Center emergency room.
“At that point, I left the hospital," Allison said. "I was angry. All my emotions were rolling."
In the aftermath, Boone called Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose agency has been leading the investigation. He did not call the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Some people said Boone called Richland County rather than SLED because of a dispute Boone had with the agency, but Boone denied this to the Morning News.
Aftermath
The funerals for Carraway and Turner were held at the Florence Center on Oct. 8, 2018, and Oct. 26, 2018.
A park in Darlington and a memorial 5K race in Darlington have been named after Carraway. The portion of Hoffmeyer Road near the house in Darlington County will be named for Carraway, There is also a foundation created by the family to honor his memory.
Turner's name lives on, too. The portion of U.S. 378 that goes over U.S. 52 near her native Lake City was named after her.
Both names probably will be etched forever on a law enforcement memorial to be placed beside the Florence County Judicial Center.
The Florence County Council voted in 2019 to declare Oct. 3 as Heroes Day.
Williamson spent months in rehabilitation but has returned to duty.
The other officers returned to duty.
Boone was removed from the sheriff's office after he was arrested on financial charges by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and jailed after violating his probation. He has since gone to rehabilitation and is reportedly now a speaker for a recovery organization.
Seth Hopkins was taken to the hospital with an injury, was released and then charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Thomas Cooper on Dec. 16, 2019.
Frederick Hopkins was arrested and charged with one count of murder and six counts of attempted murder. One of the attempted murder charges was changed to murder after Turner died.
Solicitor Ed Clements notified Hopkins at a hearing on June 11, 2020, that he would seek the death penalty.
At one point during his time in jail, Hopkins and his wife, Cheryl, allegedly attempted to divorce so that Hopkins would qualify for a public defender. This attempt failed.
The date of trial is not yet known. Hopkins will be represented by public defenders during the trial.