Sunday's concert at the Performing Arts Center rescheduled because of weather threat

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Sunday afternoon’s opening event in the Fresh Air Fest concert series at the FMU Performing Arts Center’s amphitheater has been postponed.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra’s strings were scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon, but the threat of bad weather led organizers to move the event to Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Previously, the FMU Music Industry ensemble had been scheduled to play at that time. That performance has been moved to Nov. 7 as part of the FMU Music Day event, also a part of Fresh Air Fest.

The Fresh Air Fest is a free, outdoor musical concert series organized by the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center and featuring community and university musical groups. The eight-concert series runs through Nov. 12.

All the events are free, but attendance is limited to 150 due to COVID-19 distancing requirements. FMU policies requiring face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.

Reservations are strongly recommended for each event. To make a reservation for Thursday’s FSO concert, or other events, call the FMU Performing Arts Center at 843-661-4444.

Information on the entire series is available at www.fmupac.org.