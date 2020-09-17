Sunny days ahead: Timmonsville to be site of $20 million solar power facility

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — A rainy day turned sunny for the Timmonsville community Thursday.

The Florence County Council approved the third and final reading of two ordinances authorizing a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement with Narenco and placing properties owned by the company off Sardis Highway near Timmonsville into a joint industrial park with Darlington County.

The agreement calls for the company to invest $20 million into four solar projects to be located off the Sardis Highway near Timmonsville.

In exchange, the county agrees to an assessment ratio of 6% of the fair market value of the property and a millage rate of 264.9 mills and to provide special source revenue credits for qualifying infrastructure costs for the project.

The agreement between the county and the company includes provision for a bond to ensure that the landscape will be returned to its natural state should the company cease to exist.

Chairman Willard Dorriety said the council was especially excited that the project involved a rural area of the county. He added that he believed the project would have a positive impact on the county.