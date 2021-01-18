Support from area churches vital toward Help 4 Kids Florence’s mission

Third in a series
FLORENCE, S.C. – Without support from area churches, Help 4 Kids Florence might be helpless in its mission to feed hungry schoolchildren in Florence.
In fact, Help 4 Kids Florence’s roots can be traced to one local church: St. John’s, an Anglican church in downtown Florence.
“Help 4 Kids Florence began in 2013 at a women’s Bible study,” said Diane Welsh, the president of Help 4 Kids Florence. “A study of James was being led by Deacon Kay Fryman. James’ challenge to do good deeds reached the hearts of many in that small group. Help 4 Kids Florence began.”
In April, a board was formed, nonprofit status was applied for, schools were identified and by September, 2013, 192 bags were being delivered to six schools each week.
“Many individuals at St John’s made this possible,” Welsh said. “One member made the first donation of money, another donated warehouse space, another grant opportunities, legal assistance, and many volunteers stepped up during that first season.”
Fast forward to 2021. Childhood Hunger Awareness Week began Sunday. New Ebenezer Baptist Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church in Darlington County, Highland Park Methodist Church in Florence, Central Methodist Church in Florence, Lake City Baptist Church and NewSpring Church in Florence are among Help 4 Kids Florence’s biggest supporters.
“In 2015 I read the articles in the newspaper on food insecure children in Florence County,” said Sandra Powell with Highland Park Methodist Church. “I was shocked that such a need existed in my community. I just could not believe that so many children were hungry.
“I thought about my children and grandchildren and could not imagine them in a situation of food insecurity. It made my heart so heavy, and I knew I could do something about it. I shared the information I had learned about with my Sunday school class, France Ashbury, and they, too, were overcome with shock and a will to do something.
“Each month we have a project, and on that Sunday we decided that feeding hungry children, and supporting Help 4 Kids Florence with monthly food donations, would become an ongoing project. Since that time we have donated many cans of food to help meet the needs of food insecure children.
“Our outreach ministry, Hands and Feet of Jesus, spends one Sunday in the spring packing bags of food. Our members receive much joy as we gather together at the Help 4 Kids Florence warehouse and lovingly place the food items in the bags. We know we are making a difference in the life of a child and that brings much joy to each of us.”
The mission of Central United Methodist Church is to follow Jesus by loving God and loving our neighbors, said Rev. Thomas Smith, the church’s senior pastor.
“Sadly, some of our neighbors are children who do not have enough food to eat,” Smith said. “The most important way to show God’s love to a hungry child is by feeding them. God calls us to care for those in need, and Help 4 Kids is one of the most impactful ways to do this.”
Sam Gibson, the pastor of NewSpring Church’s Florence campus, said Help 4 Kids Florence is one of the most effective and impactful nonprofits in the city.
“Everyone from our church that has volunteered had so much fun being a part of a team that cares for thousands of kids, many of which are unsure of where their next meal will come from,” Gibson said.
Rev. Sandra Carter is the director of The Strive Hard Educational, Recreational and Enrichment Center of New Ebenezer Baptist Church.
“New Ebenezer Baptist is a proud participant of the Help 4 Kids program,” Carter said. “We believe it is essential for the community to assist in meeting the holistic needs of individuals, especially our youth.
“We realize that everyone does not have the same opportunities or resources, which may cause persons to have deficits and lapses in reaching their life’s aspirations. Therefore, we strive to be true to our church’s motto: “To serve the present age, our calling to fulfill.”
Rev. Shane A. Patrick is the pastor at Lake City First Baptist Church.
“Children are hungry!” Patrick said. “That’s why our church contributes to Help 4 Kids. It’s that simple.
“Many children in our community receive their main source of food from their schools. When those children go home from school at the end of the week, they have an insufficient food supply to carry them through the weekend. Help 4 Kids helps feed those children, and it has a great track record for getting the job done well.
“As followers of Jesus Christ, our church believes that feeding the hungry is in keeping with what Christ wants us to do. Jesus said, ‘I was hungry and you fed me.’ And then he added, ‘Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me.’
“Jesus so identifies himself with ‘the least’ in our society that, in essence, when we feed children who are hungry, we are feeding our Lord who is hungry. We believe that if we really want to delight the heart of our God, one of the best ways to do that is to help his children.”
Eleanor is one of the volunteers from St. John’s.
“This is a small way to help the less fortunate, and especially the little ones who are hungry,” she said. “It is a comfort for me to help prepare the bags of food each week. I know the children will have food.”
Debbie is a Help 4 Kids Florence board member from St. John’s.
“This is dear to my heart, taking care of children,” she said. “I have been in education for quite a few years, and I know what I do with Help 4 Kids makes a difference.”
This year, Welsh said, Help 4 Kids Florence has grown to all elementary schools in Florence County (five school districts and all Head Starts). It provides approximately 2,200 meals every week.
For Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting Vienna sausages for its weekly food bags.
If people would like to donate Vienna sausages or Chef Boyardee canned items, Welsh said they can be dropped off at Savvy Magazine, 2011-B Second Loop Road; KJ Markets, 2300 Pamplico Highway, 525 S. Ebenezer; Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road; and Hoffmeyer Baptist, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road. Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can do so by sending it this address: Help4Kids, 252 S. Dargan Street, 29506.