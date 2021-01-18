Support from area churches vital toward Help 4 Kids Florence’s mission

“Children are hungry!” Patrick said. “That’s why our church contributes to Help 4 Kids. It’s that simple.

“Many children in our community receive their main source of food from their schools. When those children go home from school at the end of the week, they have an insufficient food supply to carry them through the weekend. Help 4 Kids helps feed those children, and it has a great track record for getting the job done well.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, our church believes that feeding the hungry is in keeping with what Christ wants us to do. Jesus said, ‘I was hungry and you fed me.’ And then he added, ‘Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me.’

“Jesus so identifies himself with ‘the least’ in our society that, in essence, when we feed children who are hungry, we are feeding our Lord who is hungry. We believe that if we really want to delight the heart of our God, one of the best ways to do that is to help his children.”

Eleanor is one of the volunteers from St. John’s.

“This is a small way to help the less fortunate, and especially the little ones who are hungry,” she said. “It is a comfort for me to help prepare the bags of food each week. I know the children will have food.”