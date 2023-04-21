FLORENCE, S.C. — A physical therapist at MUSC specializing in helping Parkinson’s patients has helped to restart a support group for those with the disease and their caregivers.

Nick Everetts, who works at the MUSC Health Florence Outpatient Rehabilitation Center on Hoffmeyer Road, said he got the idea to restart the group after talking with family who come with Parkinson’s patients to physical therapy.

“I’d be working with their loved ones, and they’d be on the side like, ‘Please talk to me. I have so much I’m going through,’ and I’m like, ‘I have things to do with your husband or whoever, and I can’t offer that support that you’re looking for,’” he said.

The Parkinson’s Disease Support Group lets patients and their families connect with others in the same situation, said Roxie Smallwood, director of the rehabilitation center.

MUSC previously hosted a similar group, but it stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

The group met for the first time in April and will continue to meet on the first Wednesday of each month at the Floyd Conference Center on the hospital’s main campus, Everetts said.

The first meeting was primarily an introduction, he said. Around 20 people attended, and conversations revolved around each person’s journey with Parkinson’s disease.

The meetings are as much for the patients as they are for their caretakers, according to Smallwood.

“You can see the need for it from both perspectives, from the patient perspective as well as from the support or the caregiver perspective,” she said.

At the first meeting, those who attended were split almost equally between patients and caregivers, Smallwood said.

“A lot of times, people with Parkinson’s have difficulty speaking and things like that,” Everetts said. “As a part of the support group, we are able to build up their confidence and give them that platform to talk, even though it’s difficult in that time.”

The support group can also help caregivers take care of themselves, something they need to remember to do, Smallwood said.

“After a couple sessions where people get to meet each other, maybe the caregivers could connect and say, ‘Hey, maybe let’s meet for lunch sometime,’ or they could get together and just kind of share what they’re going through or talk about different resources,” she said.

The group is supported by Everetts and retired MUSC neuropsychologist Sasha Federer, who both help to offer advice and help the group to feel more comfortable with each other, Smallwood said.