Supporters flock to Save America Rally in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Donald Trump's supporters flocked to Florence to attend his Save America Rally.

Among them were people like Bill and Vicky Dowell from Chesterfield. They were Trump supporters from the start.

“We voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. We are here to show our support, and we are very concerned about the direction America is taking,” Bill Dowell said. “President Trump’s tweets were a little brash, but his policies and actions showed that he really cared for America. I believe what he did was good for America in the long run. His presidency demanded accountability for society and that is important for a functioning society.”

When asked how Trump would change the direction of America in 2024 if he ran and was elected again, Dowell said, “Donald Trump would secure the border and he wouldn't think twice about being involved with foreign conflict.”

Government spending would be more directed as well, Dowell said.

James Eplay was a vendor at the Save America Rally.

“We own a trademark brand called the silent majority," Eplay said. "We sell patriotic-themed merchandise. This is all about American values and freedom. We promote patriotic-themed apparel.”

Eplay said, “This company only promotes American ideologies — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

