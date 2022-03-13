 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Supporters flock to Save America Rally in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – Donald Trump's supporters flocked to Florence to attend his Save America Rally.

Among them were people like Bill and Vicky Dowell from Chesterfield. They were Trump supporters from the start.

“We voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. We are here to show our support, and we are very concerned about the direction America is taking,” Bill Dowell said. “President Trump’s tweets were a little brash, but his policies and actions showed that he really cared for America. I believe what he did was good for America in the long run. His presidency demanded accountability for society and that is important for a functioning society.”

When asked how Trump would change the direction of America in 2024 if he ran and was elected again, Dowell said, “Donald Trump would secure the border and he wouldn't think twice about being involved with foreign conflict.”

Government spending would be more directed as well, Dowell said.

James Eplay was a vendor at the Save America Rally.  

“We own a trademark brand called the silent majority," Eplay said. "We sell patriotic-themed merchandise. This is all about American values and freedom. We promote patriotic-themed apparel.”

Eplay said,  “This company only promotes American ideologies — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Fry calls out Rice at Trump rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — Even cold, wind and a tornado watch couldn't keep around 20,000 fans of former President Donald Trump from attending a rally held Saturday near the Florence Regional Airport to support Trump endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington.

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

Dillon woman: 'She gave me life, but I never had a face'

DILLON, S.C. — Kim Snyder finally has a face and a name for her birth mother. Snyder met her birth family at around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 when her cousin, Kim, and aunt, JoAnne Cofield, paid her a visit after they connected on the internet a few days before.

Holtz to speak at Save America rally

FLORENCE, S.C. — College Football Hall of Fame Coach Lou Holtz will be in Florence for the Save America rally. Save America announced Holtz, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick, former Seventh Congressional District candidate Graham Allen and National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd would be speaking at the rally that will also feature former President Donald Trump.

WATCH NOW: Pacing 4 Pieces

