Supreme Court Mississippi abortion law decision could determine fate of South Carolina fetal heartbeat law

South Carolina soon might get a sneak preview of whether the state's fetal heartbeat law will ever be able take effect.
The Supreme Court announced Monday morning that it had agreed to review a challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortions after the 15th week of the pregnancy.
The Mississippi case is a challenge to the viability-outside-the-womb standard the court developed in a 1992 opinion, Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In that opinion, the court ruled that the due process clause of the 14th Amendment provides constitutional protection for a woman's right to end her pregnancy prior to the time of viability outside of the womb, which was estimated to be 23 or 24 weeks into the pregnancy.
The case could have a significant effect on a bill approved by the South Carolina General Assembly and signed into law by South Gov. Henry McMaster earlier this year that bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which occurs around the fifth or sixth week of a pregnancy. Before McMaster signed the bill into law, the fetal heartbeat bill was challenged in court, and Judge Mary Geiger Lewis issued a stay that prevents the law from taking effect.
Basically, if the court rules that the Mississippi law is determined to violate the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, the South Carolina law would essentially be stopped there. It would be highly unlikely that the court could determine that a 15-week ban is unconstitutional and then approve a six-week ban.
Or, if the court determines that the Mississippi law does not violate the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, it is possible that the court could determine that the South Carolina law does not violate the due process clause either.
There is also the possibility that the court could craft an entirely new standard to evaluate the constitutionality of abortion restrictions. At that point, it would be difficult to determine if the South Carolina law is constitutional or not.
The Mississippi case will be the current court's first attempt to tackle the issue of abortion.
In the most recent ruling on abortion, the court determined that a Louisiana law that prevented doctors who perform abortions from being able to admit patients at local hospitals posed an undue burden on pregnant women seeking to abort a yet-to-be-viable fetus.
However, the court now is seen has having a six to three conservative majority with the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Lewis, the South Carolina federal judge who issued the stay that prevented South Carolina's law from taking effect, said that she felt this would not matter to the justices on the court. She said that the justices would not let their personal opinions determine the constitutionality of the laws.