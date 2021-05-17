Supreme Court Mississippi abortion law decision could determine fate of South Carolina fetal heartbeat law

Or, if the court determines that the Mississippi law does not violate the due process clause of the 14th Amendment, it is possible that the court could determine that the South Carolina law does not violate the due process clause either.

There is also the possibility that the court could craft an entirely new standard to evaluate the constitutionality of abortion restrictions. At that point, it would be difficult to determine if the South Carolina law is constitutional or not.

The Mississippi case will be the current court's first attempt to tackle the issue of abortion.

In the most recent ruling on abortion, the court determined that a Louisiana law that prevented doctors who perform abortions from being able to admit patients at local hospitals posed an undue burden on pregnant women seeking to abort a yet-to-be-viable fetus.

However, the court now is seen has having a six to three conservative majority with the addition of Justice Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Lewis, the South Carolina federal judge who issued the stay that prevented South Carolina's law from taking effect, said that she felt this would not matter to the justices on the court. She said that the justices would not let their personal opinions determine the constitutionality of the laws.

