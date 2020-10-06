Supreme Court reinstates witness requirement for mailed in absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Witness signatures are once again required for mailed in general election absentee ballots.
The Supreme Court issued an order Monday evening reinstating the witness requirement for mailed-in absentee ballots sent in for the Nov. 3 general election.
South Carolina is one of a few states that require a third party to sign a mailed in ballot to ensure that the person filling out the ballot is the same person who requested it from the county election commission.
The order also says that ballots that have already been cast will be counted, regardless of whether they have a witness signature, as long as they are turned into the county election commission offices within the next two days.
Three of the eight justices currently on the court, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alilto, and Neil Gorsuch, indicated that they would have gone further than the whole court did and grant the state's requests in the lawsuit.
Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgement and provided a separate opinion.
"Despite the Democrats' efforts to hijack a pandemic and use it to meddle with our election laws, they've lost," South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said in a statement issued Monday night. "We're pleased the Supreme Court reinstated the witness signature requirement and recognized its importance in helping to prevent election fraud. We were willing to go all the way to the highest court in the land, and it’s a great day for those who care about the security and integrity of our elections.”
State Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson expressed disappointment to the Associated Press.
“Our hope is that no one gets COVID-19 trying to find a witness. We are disappointed but elections have consequences,” he said.
Monday's order comes in the continuing legal battle between the South Carolina Democratic Party, the Democratic National Committee, the state's Republican leadership, and the state election commission.
The legal battle began when the Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and five individuals filed suit arguing that the witness requirement should be dropped for the June 9 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
J. Michelle Childs, a judge in the district court of South Carolina, issued an order granting an injunction on Sept. 19 barring the state from enforcing the requirement for the general election.
Childs argued that the needs for election security as provided by the witness requirement were outweighed by the need of the public to be able to vote in the pandemic.
The state's Republican leadership and election commission -- by a 3 to 1 vote -- appealed Childs' order to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.
A three judge panel from that court ruled in favor of the Republican Party and election commission on Sept. 24.
This decision was appealed by the state Democratic Party to the full Fourth Circuit.
The next day, the full Fourth Circuit voted to affirm Childs' order, removing the witness requirement.
The Republicans then asked for another hearing before that body.
On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the Fourth Circuit again ruled in favor of the Democrats.
That decision was appealed by the Republicans to the Supreme Court, leading to Monday evening's ruling.
