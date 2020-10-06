Supreme Court reinstates witness requirement for mailed in absentee ballots

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Witness signatures are once again required for mailed in general election absentee ballots.

The Supreme Court issued an order Monday evening reinstating the witness requirement for mailed-in absentee ballots sent in for the Nov. 3 general election.

South Carolina is one of a few states that require a third party to sign a mailed in ballot to ensure that the person filling out the ballot is the same person who requested it from the county election commission.

The order also says that ballots that have already been cast will be counted, regardless of whether they have a witness signature, as long as they are turned into the county election commission offices within the next two days.

Three of the eight justices currently on the court, Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alilto, and Neil Gorsuch, indicated that they would have gone further than the whole court did and grant the state's requests in the lawsuit.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred in the judgement and provided a separate opinion.