Survey says majority of Pee Dee satisfied with police performance

More than half of the respondents, 58%, said they thought there were enough African Americans working in local police, 31% said no they did not think there were enough African Americans working in local police and 11% said they were not sure.

Police misconduct

Another question asked respondents if they felt there was police misconduct in their community. More than half, 52%, said no, there is no misconduct, 36% said yes, there is misconduct and 12% said they were not sure.

A later question asked respondents how often they felt police misconduct happens in their community. A little less than half, 48%, said misconduct seldom happens, 30% said it happens occasionally and 15% said they thought misconduct happens often.

Nearly 60% of the respondents, 59%, said they felt police officers were held accountable for misconduct, 24% said they felt police officers were not held accountable for misconduct and 17% said they weren't sure.

Police policies

More than 70% of the respondents, 72%, said they felt there needs to be more of a police presence in their community, 9% said they want less police and 19% said they weren't sure.