Survey says majority of Pee Dee satisfied with police performance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Few people in the Pee Dee believe the performance of their local law enforcement agency is poor.
A recent survey conducted by Crantford Research indicates that 15% of the 601 people surveyed said they felt police were doing an excellent job, 40% said police were doing a good job and 36% said they felt police were doing a fair job.
Seven percent of those surveyed said they felt law enforcement was doing a poor job. Two percent of those surveyed said they did not know.
The survey
The 22-question survey was conducted this summer through a partnership of the Pee Dee Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, Francis Marion University and the Morning News.
The idea for the survey started with Pee Dee Coalition Director C. Ellen Hamilton, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter said.
She said she read an article that featured a national survey conducted by Pew Research. Hamilton said the Pee Dee Coalition uses Pew Research products to understand how it can respond better to its clients' needs.
Hamilton said she wondered how the Pee Dee felt about police, so she decided to work with coalition communications director Savannah Wright to conduct a survey on the coalition's newsletter. They quickly found that the survey would not be representative of the community.
So she approached Carter and Francis Marion because they had worked together on projects in the past.
Then Carter suggested a more extensive approach.
Hamilton said she hoped the survey would help the coalition and law enforcement to work better on training and the development of policy.
Hamilton said the publication of the results of the survey was delayed due to concerns that results could unintentionally influence the elections − particularly the races for sheriff − in the Pee Dee.
As with any opinion poll, especially one with a time delay in the release of the results, the opinions expressed may no longer be representative of the views of the people surveyed.
Views on police
Seventy percent of those surveyed said they felt safe when they see a police car in their neighborhood. Twenty percent of the respondents said seeing a police car made them nervous. The remaining 10% were not sure.
More than 70% of those surveyed − 33% very and 38% somewhat − said they felt police officers were trained to prevent a confrontation from leading to violence. Just under a quarter of the respondents, 24%, said they weren't very sure police officers had been trained. The remaining 5% said they were not sure.
A little more than half of respondents, 53%, said they would encourage a child to enter the police force. Just under half, 47%, said they would not encourage a child to enter law enforcement.
Race and policing
One question asks whether the respondent agrees or disagrees with what the respondent perceives to be the views of Black Lives Matter protestors on policing and race relations. Of those people surveyed, 59% − 39% strongly and 20% somewhat − said they agreed with the views of protestors. Thirty-four percent − 25% strongly and 9% somewhat − said they disagreed with the views of protestors. The remaining 8% said they were not sure.
Another question asks respondents if they feel the protests over George Floyd's death will lead to positive changes.
Floyd, an African American male, died following an arrest for allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a deli in a Minneapolis neighborhood.
During the arrest, a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 45 seconds, including two minutes and 37 seconds after Floyd became unresponsive, according to released videos.
Just under half of the survey's respondents, 47%, said yes, they thought positive changes would emerge, 38% said no, they didn't think there would be positive change and 14% said they weren't sure.
More than half of the respondents, 58%, said they thought there were enough African Americans working in local police, 31% said no they did not think there were enough African Americans working in local police and 11% said they were not sure.
Police misconduct
Another question asked respondents if they felt there was police misconduct in their community. More than half, 52%, said no, there is no misconduct, 36% said yes, there is misconduct and 12% said they were not sure.
A later question asked respondents how often they felt police misconduct happens in their community. A little less than half, 48%, said misconduct seldom happens, 30% said it happens occasionally and 15% said they thought misconduct happens often.
Nearly 60% of the respondents, 59%, said they felt police officers were held accountable for misconduct, 24% said they felt police officers were not held accountable for misconduct and 17% said they weren't sure.
Police policies
More than 70% of the respondents, 72%, said they felt there needs to be more of a police presence in their community, 9% said they want less police and 19% said they weren't sure.
However, nearly two-thirds, 65%, of respondents said they felt there needs to be new policies regarding the hiring and training of police officers. A little more than one-quarter of respondents, 26%, said they didn't feel new policies were necessary and 9% said they weren't sure.
Interactions with police
More than 70%, 72%, of respondents said they had not been helped by police in a dangerous situation. More than one-quarter, 28%, said they had been helped. No one did not answer.
The remaining eight questions relate to the respondent's demographics including age, sex, county of residence, race, family status, employment and educational background.
The demographical responses will be featured next Sunday in the Morning News along with how the people in each demographic responded to the other questions and how the responses differ by county.
