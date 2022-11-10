Suspect arrested after brief Cherokee Road standoff

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from the Florence Police Department's emergency response team Thursday arrested a suspect with outstanding Florence County Sheriff's Office warrants during an operation on Cherokee Road in Florence.

Nigee Glenn Wilson, who had outstanding sheriff's office warrants for assault and battery and presenting and fraud, was taken into custody following a barricaded/standoff situation, said Florence County Sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn.

Nunn said Wilson also had an outstanding warrant from the North Charleston Police Department.