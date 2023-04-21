FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police have charged a suspect in a Thursday attempted murder that took place on Trottwood Drive in Florence.

Dubern Wayne Turner was arrested by Florence Police officers on charges that include attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree burglary, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

The charges stem from an incident in the 3600 block of Trottwood Drive when someone broke into a residence and assaulted one of the victims in the residence. Medics with Florence County EMS transported them to a Florence area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

Turner will have a bond hearing at a later date, according to the release.