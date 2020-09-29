 Skip to main content
Suspect charged in Sept. 24 Darlington County deputy-involved shooting
Suspect charged in Sept. 24 Darlington County deputy-involved shooting

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A suspect involved Thursday in the deputy-involved shooting near Trexler Street in Darlington has been charged by Darlington County authorities.

Thomas Lewis is charged with third-degree domestic violence, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in lieu of $105,000 bond, according to the detention center's website.

South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED)'s investigation into the incident continues.

"Deputies were in the process of serving an arrest warrant when the confrontation transpired, resulting in the male suspect being shot by law enforcement," according to a media advisory from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

"A second person was also shot by law enforcement during the confrontation. Both were transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of their injuries are not available at this time. One deputy was also injured in a vehicle collision associated with the incident. No other injuries were reported," according to the SLED advisory.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office called in SLED to investigate the shooting, which is standard practice.

This is the 35th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, the first involving a Darlington County sheriff's deputy. There were 45 such incidents last year, two of which involved Darlington County sheriff's deputies, according to SLED.

