Suspect charged in Sept. 9 Florence shooting
Suspect charged in Sept. 9 Florence shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators have charged a Florence man in connection with the Sept. 9 shooting of another Florence man on South Fifth Street in Florence.

Florence County Sheriff's Office SWAT team members and other deputies Wednesday arrested William Anthony Brockington with is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Brockington is charged with shooting the victim "multiple times following a verbal altercation," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the sheriff's office release.

The victim was transported to a Florence area hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Brockington remains at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

