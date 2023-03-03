FLORENCE, S.C. -- A suspect in the Valentine's Day shooting death of a Florence man Thursday turned himself in to Florence Police investigators.

Antonio Williamson faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.

He is charged in connection with the shooting death of Dwanye Leon Bines, Jr., in the 700 block of Carver Street.

"Investigators allege that Mr. Williamson shot Mr. Bines during an altercation at that location," Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in a release on the shooting.

At about 1:17 p.m. that night, Florence Police officers responded to the area of Ingram and Cannon streets regarding several reports of shots fired. Officers located the shooting scene in the 700 block of Carver Street and determined that a victim, Bines, was transported by a third party to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to the release.

Williamson is scheduled for a Friday bond hearing but will need a second at a later date on the murder charge and that will need to take place before a circuit court judge.