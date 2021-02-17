Suspect shot, home burned in Coward armed standoff

COWARD, S.C. -- A person who had barricaded themselves in a house at the corner of Factory Street and Hicks Road in Coward Wednesday night was shot and the house burned during an armed standoff with Florence County Sheriff's deputies.

Florence County deputies initially responded to a call of a person threatening to set fire to a house and firing a gun outside the dwelling, Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a release on the incident.

When deputies arrived on the scene the person fired on deputies and then set fire to the house.

"At a point during the incident the suspect exited the house and opened fire on deputies again, who returned fire wounding the suspect," Nunn wrote in the release.

The suspect was transported by medics with Florence County EMS to a Florence area hospital and South Lynches firefighters extinguished the double-wide mobile home, but not before it was all but destroyed.

No first responders were injured in the incident.

Nunn said Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye has requested SLED investigate the incident -- standard practice in a deputy-involved shooting.

SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby said the agency will also investigate the fire as an arson.

This is the state's seventh officer-involved-shooting this year. Last year there were 49.