Suspect shot, home burned in Coward armed standoff

Smith said he had spoken with Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye and Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan about the standoff and both said that the new vehicle saved numerous lives during the situation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The purchase of a new armored vehicle was included in the third penny sales tax approved by voters on Nov. 3, 2020. The county council voted in January to approve the expenditure of $233,097 in third penny sales tax funds to purchase the vehicle — a Lenco Bearcat.

At one point during the standoff the Bearcat came under fire and successfully withstood the rounds and protected all inside.

The standoff ended in an exchange of gunfire between the man and deputies.

"At a point during the incident the suspect exited the house and opened fire on deputies again, who returned fire wounding the suspect," Nunn wrote in the media advisory.

The man was taken by medics with Florence County EMS to a hospital and South Lynches firefighters extinguished the fire in the double-wide mobile home, but not before it was all but destroyed.

No first responders were injured.

Nunn said Joye has requested that SLED investigate the standoff — standard practice in a deputy-involved shooting.