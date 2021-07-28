Suspects arrested in Florence County McDonald's theft

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies have arrested two people in the case of a theft from a Florence County McDonald's restaurant.
Tuesday morning, sheriff's office investigators released security camera images that showed a suspect and a vehicle. By 1:30 p.m. investigators received a tip that the vehicle was in the area of West Lucas Street.
Shortly afterward deputies took Crinshawn Tyreik McCrea, 20, of 1417 Highland Drive, Florence, and Aaliya Makayla Green, 19, of 751 Jacobs Mill Pond Road, Elgin, into custody, according to the sheriff's office.
McCrea is charged with a third-degree violation of the computer crime act and criminal conspiracy while Green is charged with simple larceny, $2,000 or less.
They are charged with taking cash from the register at the North Williston Road McDonald's.
McCrea is free on $4,096 bond while Green is free on $3,628 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's website.