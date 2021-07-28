 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspects arrested in Florence County McDonald's theft
0 Comments

Suspects arrested in Florence County McDonald's theft

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence County sheriff's deputies  have arrested two people in the case of a theft from a Florence County McDonald's restaurant.

Tuesday morning, sheriff's office investigators released security camera images that showed a suspect and a vehicle. By 1:30 p.m. investigators received a tip that the vehicle was in the area of West Lucas Street.

Shortly afterward deputies took Crinshawn Tyreik McCrea, 20, of 1417 Highland Drive, Florence, and Aaliya Makayla Green, 19, of 751 Jacobs Mill Pond Road, Elgin, into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

McCrea is charged with a third-degree violation of the computer crime act and criminal conspiracy while Green is charged with simple larceny, $2,000 or less.

They are charged with taking cash from the register at the North Williston Road McDonald's.

McCrea is free on $4,096 bond while Green is free on $3,628 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center's website.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

+4
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
Local News

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday morning. Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert