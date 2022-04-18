SUV collides with fire engine; 1 killed

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- A Batesville, South Carolina man was killed when the sports utility vehicle hew was driving collided with a Darlington County fire engine early Monday morning near Hartsville.

The driver of the 2013 Kia sports utility vehicle, Wayne McManus, 42, died in the 12:45 a.m. accident, which occurred at the intersection of Old Camden and Ruby roads, Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the Darlington County fire engine was injured and taken to an area hospital. Information about the firefighter's condition was unavailable.

The fire engine was traveling south on Ruby Road and the Kia was going north on Ruby Road, according to the highway patrol. The Kia went left of the centerline and struck the fire engine.