FLORENCE, S.C. — An SUV struck and killed one person three miles north of Darlington on Tuesday.

At around 9:15 p.m., a 2017 Honda SUV was traveling east on West Smith Avenue near U.S. 52 and hit a person walking across the road, said Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The person was identified as Michael Small, 42, of Darlington by J. Todd Hardee, Darlington County coroner. Hardee pronounced Small dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured and no charges have been brought at this time, according to Miller.