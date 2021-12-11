Suzanne La Rochelle becomes first Democrat to enter Senate District 31 race

FLORENCE, S.C. – A third candidate has entered the Senate District 31 special election.
Florence activist Suzanne La Rochelle filed paperwork Saturday morning to become the first Democrat to run for the seat held by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. until his death.
La Rochelle said in a media advisory that she was running to improve mental health care in South Carolina.
"It is absolutely critical that the state of South Carolina urgently address the dire need for accessible, adequate, affordable and quality mental health services across the state," La Rochelle said. "If elected I will aggressively advocate, propose legislation and vote to prioritize this underserved population and neglected need in the state."
She said that a 2021 National Alliance on Mental illness report indicates that over 2.3 million South Carolina residents live in a community where mental health services are lacking, that seven in 10 youth in the state's juvenile justice system have a mental health condition and that one in four people with serious mental illness have been arrested leading to 2 million jail bookings of people with serious mental illness each year.
"It is abundantly clear that if we address the mental health needs of South Carolinians, the quality of life of all residents will be improved," La Rochelle continued. "As a licensed independent clinical social worker with twenty-five years of experience in the mental health field, I am abundantly qualified and highly motivated to address this issue if elected to be your South Carolina state senator."
La Rochelle is active in several community organizations. She also runs a local nonprofit and is a licensed social worker.
Filing for the seat closed at noon Saturday. As such, La Rochelle will advance uncontested to the March 29, 2022, general election. The Republican nominee will be determined via a primary between state Rep. Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach to be held on Jan. 25.