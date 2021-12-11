Suzanne La Rochelle becomes first Democrat to enter Senate District 31 race

FLORENCE, S.C. – A third candidate has entered the Senate District 31 special election.

Florence activist Suzanne La Rochelle filed paperwork Saturday morning to become the first Democrat to run for the seat held by Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. until his death.

La Rochelle said in a media advisory that she was running to improve mental health care in South Carolina.

"It is absolutely critical that the state of South Carolina urgently address the dire need for accessible, adequate, affordable and quality mental health services across the state," La Rochelle said. "If elected I will aggressively advocate, propose legislation and vote to prioritize this underserved population and neglected need in the state."

She said that a 2021 National Alliance on Mental illness report indicates that over 2.3 million South Carolina residents live in a community where mental health services are lacking, that seven in 10 youth in the state's juvenile justice system have a mental health condition and that one in four people with serious mental illness have been arrested leading to 2 million jail bookings of people with serious mental illness each year.