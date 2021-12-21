 Skip to main content
Suzanne La Rochelle holds Senate campaign kickoff
Suzanne La Rochelle holds Senate campaign kickoff

Suzanne La Rochelle

Suzanne La Rochelle speaks at the kickoff event for her Senate District 31 for campaign.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. 

Suzanne La Rochelle's campaign for Senate District 31 began Monday evening at the Florence County Judicial Center. La Rochelle is the only Democrat running for the seat previously held by Hugh K. Leatherman. She will face the winner of the Jan. 25 Republican primary between state Rep. Jay Jordan and Mike Reichenbach in the March 29 general election. Former Florence City Council candidate James Kennedy offered his endorsement of La Rochelle at the event. La Rochelle was introduced by Buquilla Cannon. 

