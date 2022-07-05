Swamp Fox Quilters add to American Legion Post 1's celebration

FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion Post 1 celebrated Independence Day in style with hotdogs, beans, chili, hamburgers, more deserts than anyone could eat and quilts. A whole pile of them.

But not just any quilt, Quilts of Valor quilts from Swamp Fox Quilters.

A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand quilted. It is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war, according to the organization’s Web site.

“It’s a completely volunteer effort. We have quilters who do the tops, others who do the quilting, others do the binding and it’s done with love and honor. Some people cut, some iron, some sew and some do it all,” said Timi Bronson, co-leader of Swamp Fox Quilters Quilts of Valor group.

“Nobody has a dry eye. It’s a very moving ceremony,” Bronson said. “Some of these guys are Vietnam vets and they were not treated right when they came home. It’s a privilege to be able to do a civilian honor for them.”

“The goal of quilts of valor is to cover every veteran and service member with a quilt,” Bronson said. “We do fundraisers to buy more fabric so we can wrap more veterans.”

“Some quilts can be done in a day, some it takes two-three days to make the top and another day to quilt it and bind it,” she said.

Monday’s presentation started out as a plan by the Legion to honor the quilters for their work on the Quilts of Valor program for Pee Dee Veterans. And Post Commander Johnny Guest did present the quilters with certificates of appreciation just ahead of the quilting and Post members who had already been quilted paraded through the room with their quilts.

“The American Legion contacted us and said they’d like to honor our group for all that we do for the veterans in this area and we were thrilled,” Bronson said. “We said we’d do a presentation on the same day and they were thrilled and here we are.”

The honorees were called to the front of the room where the quilters wrapped them in their quilts.

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News’ newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.