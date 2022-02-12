Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Off to one side two quilters worked to sew the binding around the edge of the quilts.

It is that effort, attention to quality and love that makes the quilts meaningful and the presentation emotional, she said.

The quilters had a presentation at 1 p.m. for a veteran and the veteran's family and expected the tears to flow.

"Always. Always. Always," Bronson said of the tears.

"That's what we tell them when we present their quilts; one thing that is common among all quilts that are different is that they've been stitched with love and there is a piece of everybody who has worked on it in there," Bronson said.

While those in the military earn medals for their deeds, the quilts are a civilian award sewn to serve the veteran and those who follow.

"All the quilts have been labeled with who it is being presented to on it, the date and where it was presented and who worked on it," Bronson said.

Each quilt is a unique work of art made more so by its imperfections.