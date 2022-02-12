 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing
0 Comments
featured

Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — Swamp Fox Quilters on Saturday marked Quits of Valor National Sew Day by gathering at the Florence Center and doing what comes naturally to quilters — sewing.

The gathering started at 9 a.m. as quilters from around the region gathered with sewing machines, rotary cutters, ironing boards and irons and set to their tasks -- assembling blocks that will become quilts.

FLORENCE, S.C. — Swamp Fox Quilters on Saturday marked Quits of Valor National Sew Day by gathering at the Florence Center and doing what comes naturally to quilters — sewing.

"This is called the floating churn dash block, it's the Quilts of Valor block of the year," said Timi Bronson, co-leader of Swamp Fox Quilters. "Most of the groups for quilts of valor ill be making blocks like this that will be turned into quilt."

"Some of the ladies are working on wonky star blocks, which were last year's block of the year," Bronson said.

Her role in Saturday's gathering was using a cutting press to turn out triangles. Others used rotary cutters to trim blocks to the correct size.

Those with sewing machines assembled blocks while others pressed the seams.

"Cutting and sewing the blocks is the big part," Bronson said.

The assembled blocks are then sewn together to form quilt tops.

"I do most of the quilting for our group on a long-arm machine," Bronson said of joining the quilt top to the batting and the backing.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Off to one side two quilters worked to sew the binding around the edge of the quilts.

It is that effort, attention to quality and love that makes the quilts meaningful and the presentation emotional, she said.

The quilters had a presentation at 1 p.m. for a veteran and the veteran's family and expected the tears to flow.

"Always. Always. Always," Bronson said of the tears.

"That's what we tell them when we present their quilts; one thing that is common among all quilts that are different is that they've been stitched with love and there is a piece of everybody who has worked on it in there," Bronson said.

While those in the military earn medals for their deeds, the quilts are a civilian award sewn to serve the veteran and those who follow.

"All the quilts have been labeled with who it is being presented to on it, the date and where it was presented and who worked on it," Bronson said.

Each quilt is a unique work of art made more so by its imperfections.

"We try out best to make them perfect;, a quarter inch seam if you get off just a little bit it's not going to be exact. Little things like that. Somebody might make a block and put a piece in upside down," Bronson said.

Things like that are not mistakes, she said, but rather they're "design choices."

"Every quilt is stitched with love. That's the purpose of them, to wrap them in comfort."

Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lake City man sails around North America
Local News

Lake City man sails around North America

LAKE CITY, S.C. – A Lake City man recently returned from a three and a half month journey in which he circumnavigated the North American continent. Seventy year old Joe Woodbury, an Army veteran and retired Lake City High School and Carolina Academy teacher, traveled as an culinary assistant on the USCG Cutter Healy as it traveled from Seattle through the Bering Sea, around Greenland and down through the Panama Canal back to Seattle. 

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools
Local News

Fighting down over 80% in Florence One Schools

FLORENCE, S.C. – Even discussing a zero-tolerance for fighting policy seems to have an impact on the level of violence in Florence One Schools. Richard O'Malley, Florence One Schools superintendent, presented information to the board Thursday evening indicating that fighting in the district is down 80.92% from the 46 days before the district's board discussed the policy. 

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill
Local News

Florence woman's death inspires S.C. House bill

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor McFadden Robinson's death has inspired a member of the South Carolina General Assembly to author a bill. State Rep. Cezar McKnight, a Democrat representing most of Williamsburg County, filed a bill Tuesday that would give magistrates the power to issue seven day ex parte orders of protection.

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement
Local News

Mayo High School's Wallace announces retirement

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington County Board of Education recently accepted the resignation of Dr. Arlene Wallace, principal of Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology. Wallace will retire as principal at the end of the school year.

Jordan details election night call from governor
Local News

Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night. State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach, before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans. 

Local News

Florence One Schools to lower property taxes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools is preparing to give the residents of the district a break from the property taxes it asked for last year. The Florence One Schools board voted Thursday evening to approve a resolution that lowers the debt service millage on some of the district's 8% bonds. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert