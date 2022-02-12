Swamp Fox Quilters gather for day of sewing

FLORENCE, S.C. — Swamp Fox Quilters on Saturday marked Quits of Valor National Sew Day by gathering at the Florence Center and doing what comes naturally to quilters — sewing.
The gathering started at 9 a.m. as quilters from around the region gathered with sewing machines, rotary cutters, ironing boards and irons and set to their tasks -- assembling blocks that will become quilts.
"This is called the floating churn dash block, it's the Quilts of Valor block of the year," said Timi Bronson, co-leader of Swamp Fox Quilters. "Most of the groups for quilts of valor ill be making blocks like this that will be turned into quilt."
"Some of the ladies are working on wonky star blocks, which were last year's block of the year," Bronson said.
Her role in Saturday's gathering was using a cutting press to turn out triangles. Others used rotary cutters to trim blocks to the correct size.
Those with sewing machines assembled blocks while others pressed the seams.
"Cutting and sewing the blocks is the big part," Bronson said.
The assembled blocks are then sewn together to form quilt tops.
"I do most of the quilting for our group on a long-arm machine," Bronson said of joining the quilt top to the batting and the backing.
Off to one side two quilters worked to sew the binding around the edge of the quilts.
It is that effort, attention to quality and love that makes the quilts meaningful and the presentation emotional, she said.
The quilters had a presentation at 1 p.m. for a veteran and the veteran's family and expected the tears to flow.
"Always. Always. Always," Bronson said of the tears.
"That's what we tell them when we present their quilts; one thing that is common among all quilts that are different is that they've been stitched with love and there is a piece of everybody who has worked on it in there," Bronson said.
While those in the military earn medals for their deeds, the quilts are a civilian award sewn to serve the veteran and those who follow.
"All the quilts have been labeled with who it is being presented to on it, the date and where it was presented and who worked on it," Bronson said.
Each quilt is a unique work of art made more so by its imperfections.
"We try out best to make them perfect;, a quarter inch seam if you get off just a little bit it's not going to be exact. Little things like that. Somebody might make a block and put a piece in upside down," Bronson said.
Things like that are not mistakes, she said, but rather they're "design choices."
"Every quilt is stitched with love. That's the purpose of them, to wrap them in comfort."
