SweetLeighs Cakes earns $10,000 for community support during COVID

“I was able to adapt,” he said. “People’s love of cakes did not change.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said people still celebrate but in a changed way.

“I have been baking since I was in middle school,” Palmer said.

He learned how to bake watching his aunt and his mother.

Palmer is originally from Clio.

Palmer said when he was in graduate school at Clemson he baked for his friends. His wife is a teacher at Royal Elementary School, and he started baking for teachers at her school and for church members. Business increased.

He said the business has grown a lot in the last year. Palmer said he mainly caters to individuals with orders for birthdays, luncheons, Sunday dinners and holidays, but can prepare cakes for larger events such as banquets, rehearsal dinners and wedding receptions. Palmer said he doesn’t do tiered wedding cakes but people have ordered his cakes for tables of sweets or cakes instead of the traditional wedding cake.