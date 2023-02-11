FLORENCE, S.C. — "Once you get in it's cold, but once you get out it's colder," said Adam Baker, Florence Family YMCA aquatics director, of Saturday's Penguin Plunge.

Eight people lined up Saturday morning to take the trip down the slide and into the outdoor pool as part of the Y's annual fundraiser, which helps provide programming at the facility.

"It's really hard to get people to jump into the water when they're not being paid for it," Baker said as the wind howled across the pool under leaden skies and 50-ish degree temperatures.

"Sixty-two degrees. It's not terrible," Baker said of the water temperature. "Earlier in the week it was in the 50s and we had a couple sunny days. The normal temperature of the pool is 86 so we're still 24 degrees less which is extremely cold. Every inch of your body will feel it when you go in."

Those who took the plunge included a mother/son pair and one of the Y's water aerobics instructors who sported a purple wig for the event.