SWORN IN: Teresa Myers Ervin officially becomes Florence mayor
SWORN IN: Teresa Myers Ervin officially becomes Florence mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. — Teresa Myers Ervin officially became the 23rd person to hold the title mayor of Florence Thursday evening. 

Myers Ervin was sworn into office during a ceremony held at the Florence City Center. 

"Together we must bring down any and all walls and any ceilings that stand between us and our achieving our full potential as a leading city," Myers Ervin said.  

Myers Ervin added that she had received a text from someone who said the glass she saw all around her was from smashing through the glass ceiling. 

She also said she shall not and must not be the last person of color or woman to hold the office of mayor. 

Also sworn in were Council members Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.

Myers Ervin, who previously represented District 1 on the city council, received just over 52% of the vote to defeat Republican Bryan Braddock in the mayor's race. She won the Democratic primary and runoff over Councilman George D. Jebaily and Barry McFadden.

Barnes and McCall defeated Republicans John Sweeney and Steve Byrd to win the race for two at-large seats on the Florence City Council. They advanced to the general election by defeating several challengers including incumbent Glynn Willis. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

