T.J. Joye, Darrin Yarborough battle to become next Florence sheriff

He also said he would decline any pay increase for himself until the deputies were paid more.

Joye also called for increased training for deputies and detention center employees, more visibility by deputies to deter crime, and improved technology use by the sheriff's office.

Yarborough said he wanted to rebuild the relationship between the office and the community. He emphasized the need to be visible.

He wants to improve the administration of the department, provide better training to the department, and also to make sure the detention center employees feel they are a part of the office.

Where and when to vote?

All of Florence County is eligible to vote in the election.

The locations of precincts are available on voter registration cards and can also be found by going to SCVotes.gov, hovering the cursor above the voters' tab, selecting Check My Registration and entering the voter's name, birth date, and county of residence.

The election will be held on Nov. 3.

What happens after the election?

The new sheriff will be sworn in at some point after the election.

