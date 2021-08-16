T.J. Joye says Florence gun violence is 'somewhat' gang-related

FLORENCE, S.C. – The gun violence plaguing Florence County may be somewhat gang related.

Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye spoke Monday to the Rotary Club of Florence about South Carolina’s new open carry with training law that went into effect Sunday.

Joye said he supported the new law because it offered law-abiding people the opportunity to protect themselves if confronted by a person with nefarious intentions.

One of the questions Joye was asked was if the new law would have an effect on the gun violence in the county.

“I think this [new law] will help us not get shot by the bad guys,” Joye said. “I think we’ll pop a cap in them if need be. ... These shootings that we’re having are somewhat gang related or retaliation.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He added that he has 20 gang members in jail right now and eight open murder cases with six people charged. He said that a sad and frustrating part of the violence is that people will not testify against members of gangs. Joye added later that of the open cases, one was believed to be a domestic violence issue rather than a gang-related one.