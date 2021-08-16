T.J. Joye says Florence gun violence is 'somewhat' gang-related

FLORENCE, S.C. – The gun violence plaguing Florence County may be somewhat gang related.
Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye spoke Monday to the Rotary Club of Florence about South Carolina’s new open carry with training law that went into effect Sunday.
Joye said he supported the new law because it offered law-abiding people the opportunity to protect themselves if confronted by a person with nefarious intentions.
One of the questions Joye was asked was if the new law would have an effect on the gun violence in the county.
“I think this [new law] will help us not get shot by the bad guys,” Joye said. “I think we’ll pop a cap in them if need be. ... These shootings that we’re having are somewhat gang related or retaliation.”
He added that he has 20 gang members in jail right now and eight open murder cases with six people charged. He said that a sad and frustrating part of the violence is that people will not testify against members of gangs. Joye added later that of the open cases, one was believed to be a domestic violence issue rather than a gang-related one.
He also expressed his frustration several times that officers will arrest someone accused of breaking a law – dealing methamphetamines was the example he used – only to watch that person bond out of jail and attempt to return to the place where they were arrested.
“They are a lot of kids getting involved with this activity,” Joye said. He added that he was planning to meet with Rev. Dr. Calvin Robinson to work on a program to combat the appeal that gangs have to some of the youth in the community.
Joye added that he did not have the answer to stop them from getting involved in gangs.
“They need God, and we need to pray,” Joye said.
He added that the things the gangs were fighting over were sad and that some young members of gangs may not have the respect for human life.
He said that one recent shooting involved something that had spilled over from the Darlington County community of Hartsville and that one person recently killed was out of jail on a murder charge when he was killed.