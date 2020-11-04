 Skip to main content
T.J. Joye wins sheriff Tuesday, helps Carolina Academy win region Friday
LAKE CITY, S.C. — It was a busy five days for newly elected Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. 

Joye, a Republican, learned on Tuesday night that he had won the sheriff's race with 32,982, or 51.63%, of the votes cast. Democratic challenger Darrin Yarborough received 30,849 votes, or 48.29% of the total ballots cast. 

Last Friday, Joye's Carolina Academy Bobcats defeated the Pee Dee Academy Golden Eagles 16-14. The victory secured the SCISA region title for Joye and the Bobcats. The Bobcats lost games and the region to Pee Dee Academy the last two years. 

"It's been exciting," Joye said as he painted the field for Friday's game. 

Joye added Wednesday afternoon that he felt blessed and humbled. He also thanked his supporters and said he was looking forward to serving as sheriff for all of Florence County. 

Carolina Academy will play Hilton Head Prep on Friday night in the first round of the SCISA playoffs. 

Joye previously told the Morning News that he would coach the remainder of the Bobcats' season, then step down as coach and athletic director to work as sheriff full time. 

Joye defeated Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the Republican primary to advance to the general election. Joye received 54.7% of the vote and Kirby received 45.3% of the vote. 

Yarborough defeated 2016 Democratic nominee Jody Lynch in the Democratic primary to advance to the general election. He received 80.21% of the vote and Lynch received 19.79%. 

There was no incumbent in the race due to the suspension and removal of Republican Kenney Boone by Gov. Henry D. McMaster earlier this year. 

Morning News sports reporters Scott Chancey and Justin Driggers contributed to this story. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

