Tailgate job fair scheduled for Thursday morning in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina Works will host a Florence job fair Thursday.

The fair is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NewSpring Church, located at 1100 N. Cashua Drive.

A veterans-only fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

The event will be outside, socially distanced, and masks are required.

Attendees are asked to bring a resume.

For more information, contact SC Works Pee Dee at 843-519-1221.

Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center near them or visiting scworks.org/about-us/statewidecenters.

