Take precautions this week as temperatures reach 100 and above

FLORENCE – The Pee Dee Region is bracing for temperatures to reach near or above 100 most of this week

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., temperatures will be well above normal for much of the week. Heat index values above 105 degrees through Friday and the possibility of a heat index above 110 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

High humidity and extreme temperatures will create dangerous conditions each afternoon and the potential for severe weather Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Tuesday. Most likely the excessive heat watch will be replaced by an excessive heat warning.

An excessive heat advisory means heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees for two or more hours is likely, said Reid Hawkins, Science and Operations Officer, NWS Wilmington, N.C. An excessive heat watch means conditions are favorable for an excessive heat where heat index values reach 110 degrees are higher for two hours or more. An excessive heat warning means conditions are likely for an excessive heat where heat index values reach 110ºF are higher for two hours or more.

“A large dome of high pressure producing hot temperatures will cover the Carolinas for most of the week,” Hawkins said. “High temperatures in the Pee Dee area will reach the lower 100 degrees on Tuesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be in the upper 90s. The heat index values are expected to reach around 114 degrees Tuesday and 109 degrees Wednesday. A break in the heat is expected this weekend as a cold front moves through the area on Saturday and temperatures will fall into the lower 90s.”

Extra precautions should be taken.

Mack Myers said House of Hope has a place where the homeless can get out of the heat and get some water.

Our “Cooling Station” is located next door to the emergency shelter, which is also called the “Whosoever Church,” said Julie Carroll, development manager, House of Hope of the Pee Dee.

“Those in need can get out of the heat, rest, have water and cool air. The Courtney McGinnis Graham Shelter is located at 535 S Church St. in Florence. We also have a shaded area out back, a gazebo, if they rather sit outside as well. Our cooling station is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as check in to the shelter is 4-7 p.m. “

Kevin McElveen, director of Pee Dee Emergency Shelter, said they are going to be helping people get out of the heat. He said the shelter is a transitional emergency shelter that has seven men and eight women living there.

“We fill the gap and help people get back on their feet,” he said.

McElveen said about 85 percent of these people are employed and are going to work every day.

He said they will open up about four spots so that additional homeless can come in and shower, cool off and get clothing and shoes from the clothes panty if necessary.

McElveen said they try to cook about three times a week for those staying at the shelter. He said they normally charge for staying but will waive those fees during an emergency.

He said the shelter is funded by grants, the government and other means.

“We have a lot of people with mental health issues and who are homeless,” he said.

The shelter is located at 411 S. Jarrott St. in Florence.

“We hope to give people some relief,” he said.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., practice heat safety wherever you are: when outdoors stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible; check up on the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning; never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles, look before you lock; and limit strenuous outdoor activities.

Don’t forget pets and other animals out in the heat.

The most important thing is to make sure they have plenty of water and shade, said Kayla Deeter, veterinarian technician at Hewitt Animal Hospital in Florence.

She said they need shelter out of direct sunlight. She said animals can have heat strokes if the temperature reaches above 80 degrees.

Deeter said dogs are more likely to have heat strokes than cats. Cats are very resilient, she said.

Obese dogs, dogs with dark or thick fur, dogs with congestive heart failure, bulldogs and pugs are more likely to have a stroke.

Dogs unaccustomed to being very active should avoid strenuous activity in the heat, Deeter said.

Signs of a heat stroke include excess panting, drooling, lethargy, can’t use motor skills, vomiting, diarrhea and change in gum color to blue or bright red. They can also have seizures or suddenly collapse.

This heat can put a strain on home cooling cost, too. For those experiencing difficulty with the rise in the cost of cooling their homes, Duke Energy is offering a wide array of programs and plans to help customers reduce energy usage and manage their bills.

“With the price of everything going up right now, we want to relieve the impact on our customers as much as possible,” said Larry Hatcher, senior vice president of customer experience and services, in a release. “We offer a variety of programs ranging from payment flexibility to financial assistance that will help our customers who may be grappling with higher bills.”

Duke Energy offers several programs to improve a home’s energy efficiency.

A web page on Heat Safety from the NWS can be found at weather.gov/heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.