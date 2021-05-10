Taking care of mother helped prepare Shereese Franklin for nursing

FLORENCE, S.C. – Shereese Franklin has officially been a registered nurse for more than five years, but unofficially she has taken care of people for most of her life. The pieces of her life finally came together to make her the medical professional she is today.

As far back as she can remember, she helped take care of her mother, who developed Type II diabetes after giving birth to Shereese. Diabetes made her mother frail, and by the time Shereese was about 7 years old, she started caring for her mother. Reminiscing, she said her mother was a hard worker while also dealing with hypertension and working two jobs. One of the jobs was working as a certified nurse assistant (CNA) at the Veterans Affairs Clinic.

“Every day, she went to work at the V.A. wearing the traditional all-white nursing uniform,” Franklin said. “It impressed me that she took the time to look professional. As the years went by, she had to go on dialysis. As she got sicker, I had to be her main caregiver when I was 16 years old. I didn’t think much of it, because I thought everybody had somebody they needed to take care of.

“I pretty much came from a rough life. My mom was also a functioning alcoholic, and we were poor. I didn’t fully realize the weight of responsibility I had on me until later when I was married, had a job and then had to take care of her, too.”