Taking care of mother helped prepare Shereese Franklin for nursing

FLORENCE, S.C. – Shereese Franklin has officially been a registered nurse for more than five years, but unofficially she has taken care of people for most of her life. The pieces of her life finally came together to make her the medical professional she is today.
As far back as she can remember, she helped take care of her mother, who developed Type II diabetes after giving birth to Shereese. Diabetes made her mother frail, and by the time Shereese was about 7 years old, she started caring for her mother. Reminiscing, she said her mother was a hard worker while also dealing with hypertension and working two jobs. One of the jobs was working as a certified nurse assistant (CNA) at the Veterans Affairs Clinic.
“Every day, she went to work at the V.A. wearing the traditional all-white nursing uniform,” Franklin said. “It impressed me that she took the time to look professional. As the years went by, she had to go on dialysis. As she got sicker, I had to be her main caregiver when I was 16 years old. I didn’t think much of it, because I thought everybody had somebody they needed to take care of.
“I pretty much came from a rough life. My mom was also a functioning alcoholic, and we were poor. I didn’t fully realize the weight of responsibility I had on me until later when I was married, had a job and then had to take care of her, too.”
Franklin’s upbringing set a path for her life that she wouldn’t come to realize until much later. As a newlywed, she and her husband both worked at the same fast-food restaurant. They lived in a tiny apartment, had no transportation, walked everywhere they had to go and made the best of it.
“My goal was to have a career so I could live better,” she said. “I didn’t want to have to worry if the bills got paid or have to live in a rough neighborhood all my life.
“At first, I didn’t know very much about the medical field or how to get into it. One day I saw an advertisement about becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). My mom gave me the $200 I needed to enroll, so I did.”
Halfway through nursing school, her mother passed away, and it took a toll on her. To make things more challenging, Franklin failed pharmacology and had to quit nursing school.
“I thought it wasn’t going to be possible to finish nursing school, but my instructor Misty Owens, at Marion County School of Practical Nursing, helped me get a scholarship so I could re-enroll. It was the extra boost I needed to get me through, and it’s by the grace of God I was able to complete school in 2005 and pursue my nursing career,” Franklin said.
For the first time in her life, after having several different types of jobs, she said nursing made her feel as if she was in the right place. One of her first LPN jobs put her to work at a large prison. As challenging as that job was, she said she learned a lot.
“I think as hard as it was, it taught me some valuable lessons,” she said. “In that position, you had to help take care of a wide variety of health issues. Inmates command respect, and it taught me no matter what crimes they committed, everyone deserves the same care and respect, no matter what their walk in life is,” Franklin said.
After working 10 years as an LPN, Franklin decided she wasn’t satisfied and wanted to do more in the medical field. She set her sights on becoming a registered nurse. In 2015, she graduated from Florence-Darlington Technical College as a full-fledged RN.
“I’m the first one in my family to be a registered nurse,” Franklin said proudly. “I feel like I want to be a role model for my family and show it is possible to break the cycle of poverty and live a better life. I also want to thank my nursing instructor and mentor, Dr. Laura Hope, for being a positive influence to get my RN degree.”
Now, she challenges herself by trying to give the best care possible to her patients, whether it’s by sitting with them, holding their hand, praying with them or even smiling at them.
“I have the patience of Job, and I thank God for giving me that quality,” Franklin said. “It’s second nature now. I love what I do. There are some not-so-good days, but my attitude changes for the better once I get to work.
“Just like God calls his flock, he called me to be a nurse. It’s a calling, and I feel like I’ve stood up and answered. Not everyone can do what we do.
“Sometimes you fall apart in your car or when you get home. You just pull yourself up, start over again and say your prayers for everyone.”