TALES FROM THE FRONT LINES: Three health care workers share their coronavirus stories

And it has been, she said, though that doesn't mean it has been all smooth sailing.

"You have patients come in and sometimes they're doing OK when they get to you. You get to know these people and grow so close to them over time, and then over a period of time you see them progressively getting worse," Gainey said. "We enjoy our patients and get close to them. We do get to know them and love them."

"The hardest part is definitely just the people and their not being allowed to see their families. It's very heartbreaking. At times you're the last hand they hold, the last face they see. Just trying to comfort these patients and provide every need you can."

"I've had two patients who've seen people across the hall from them pass away," she said.

"Two weeks ago one man asked me, 'I'm not going home from here, am I?' and just have someone some desperately clinging for help and they just look at you in the eyes and they're sick and they're not getting out of here (in their minds)," she said. "That's a hard question to answer. That's the hardest part is caring for the people who are very sick and who are scared to death they won't go home again."