TALES FROM THE FRONT LINES: Three health care workers share their coronavirus stories

FLORENCE, S.C. — Health care workers have been one of our first lines of defense in the war against COVID-19 as they have worked to cure those who who have contracted the virus.
These three have worked on some of the sickest.
Straight from school to the front lines
McLeod Health's Jessica Gainey, RN, graduated from nursing school in October — eight months into the COVID pandemic — and wasted no time in moving to the front lines.
She decided to accept a position in the hospital's medical intensive-care unit.
"I was very nervous about starting out in the unit immediately. I'm fresh out of nursing school. But honestly, it's the best decision I've ever made," Gainey said. "I love it here."
The unit is seeing a drop in the number of COVID patients as the numbers out in the community continue to decline.
The decision to work in the unit was not made in a void.
"I think they were a little nervous at first," Gainey said of her mother and sister. "Thankfully my mom has no underlying conditions and my dad passed away when I was younger. It was just me and my mom and my sister and we're all healthy in our household."
"I think they were a little nervous at first and then I thought about not coming to the unit after I mentioned I wanted to, and I think my mom was more upset about the fact that I may not be coming to the unit. She thought it would be a good experience for me."
And it has been, she said, though that doesn't mean it has been all smooth sailing.
"You have patients come in and sometimes they're doing OK when they get to you. You get to know these people and grow so close to them over time, and then over a period of time you see them progressively getting worse," Gainey said. "We enjoy our patients and get close to them. We do get to know them and love them."
"The hardest part is definitely just the people and their not being allowed to see their families. It's very heartbreaking. At times you're the last hand they hold, the last face they see. Just trying to comfort these patients and provide every need you can."
"I've had two patients who've seen people across the hall from them pass away," she said.
"Two weeks ago one man asked me, 'I'm not going home from here, am I?' and just have someone some desperately clinging for help and they just look at you in the eyes and they're sick and they're not getting out of here (in their minds)," she said. "That's a hard question to answer. That's the hardest part is caring for the people who are very sick and who are scared to death they won't go home again."
"The one man who asked me and asked me if I thought he wasn't going to make it home, he had me pray with him and it was difficult. You have to hold back the tears sometime. It's tough," Gainey said. "I was off for a few days and I thought for sure he'd be on a ventilator by the time I got back and I came back and he was doing much better, up in a chair requiring much less oxygen."
That patient has since moved out of the COVID ward, she said.
Nurses on the COVID side call the family of patients twice a day to update them — once in the morning and again at shift's end, she said.
Gainey said her faith has helped her weather the pandemic.
"You have to have some kind of hope and something to cling to and I feel like God is a constant in my life. It helps when you patients are also kind of religious and have that same hope."
Working the MICU through a pandemic has given her insight into how she wants to live her life, she said.
"It makes you thing twice bout the way you live your life. These people are so sick and they wish they could have healthy bodies and be out doing the things we are."
Some days are harder than others
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic veteran MUSC respiratory therapist Julaunda Ellis is "holding up pretty good" as she has been a key player on treatment teams that stay with patients on their journey through hospital virus treatment.
"I see a lot of mentally, emotionally, physical days where you're just drained. I pray a lot. It's a challenge day by day," Ellis said.
"I've been a respiratory therapist for 20 years, this pandemic has made me a better therapist," she said.
Respiratory therapists are responsible for making sure that patients have what they need for effective breathing — and COVID is a respiratory virus.
The virus seems be resistant to previously proven therapy methods.
"A year ago until recently we put people on ventilators and it's our job to wean them off but with COVID it's like up and down. You put them on and you see them stay on and they stay on," Ellis said.
"That happens a lot. You're with them and have them on the highest oxygen level they can get and the next step is a BiPAP machine or a ventilator. You're there and talk them through it," Ellis said. "The last step is a ventilator. We try to be there, that's when you get the personal connection, form a relationship with them."
"We've been in the room; the family can't come," Ellis said "We'll be with them from beginning to the end."
Early on in the pandemic the hospital had a family admitted — mother, father and daughter.
"Mom and dad passed, the daughter made it. That's just something that breaks your heart," Ellis said.
Ellis said her family has been supportive.
"When I go home I don't go in the house. I take off my uniform, go straight to the shower because I have 12-year-old," she said.
Ellis, at the start of the pandemic, took a motorcycle vacation trip to Florida and came back to COVID patients in her wards.
"Came back from vacation and had first COVID patient," she said.
Things only got worse.
"I went into one of our units, a 12-bed unit, and 11 of the patients were African Americans on ventilators, bad-sick patients, and one was Caucasian. When I saw that it kind of, ugh, all these African Americans in here dying. It took a toll on me."
The disparity wasn't limited to the hospital's ICU.
"On our COVID floors, there were a lot of African Americans as well," she said.
She was initially hesitant about the COVID vaccine given historical instances like the Tuskegee syphilis study but talked it out with several doctors at the medical center.
"They made me feel more confident and gave me more information about it. That's why I went ahead and just got the vaccine. Seeing all the African Americans losing their lives made me not think twice about it."
She said she talks with others she knows and encourages them to get the vaccination.
"I knew I was going to take it. I have a son who is 12," she said.
"They didn't even test the vaccine on people younger than 16, 18. I'm going to do everything to protect him. Our family is full vaccinated. We've taken precautions and we're doing everything we can do to try to stay safe."
We're all in this together
A respiratory therapist at MUSC Health Florence has been at her job 29 years and has never experienced anything like she has over the last year.
"Of course you go to school and you learn what to do but when you face something like this you learn all new things," said Kelli Bailey. "It's worked out."
"To begin with it was overwhelming. The way we worked, everybody has come together. All the different departments. We've all sat down and figured out what's the best thing to protect ourselves, to protect our patients. Everybody just starts working together," Bailey said.
In many ways they have become closer to their patients.
"We learned to be the family. Hold their hands. Laugh with them. Cry with them. In the end you know, that's somebody's family," Bailey said. "You place them on life support and they're either going to improve or not. We're working every — day to do everything we can to get them off that machine."
While the teams mourn their losses, they also celebrate their victories.
"You'll never forget them," Bailey said. "They're always in your mind."
"We've had husbands in here, we've had their wives in here, we've had their children in here. Same time. You'd have a whole family here and you get close to that one," Bailey said.
The questions the patients and their families ask, she said, are never easy.
"You try to give them hope, paint the best picture while being very honest," Bailey said. "We want the best results. We have had such times the patients turn around the whole team is so excited, everybody celebrating, this is a victory for us."
"My family was totally supportive," Bailey said. "They don't understand how I do this every day. They were excited when I got my shot and I was excited when they got their shot."
Bailey's first shot, perhaps not coincidentally, was also the first shot delivered to staffers at the medical center.
Bailey said that she has had time to think about life as she has cared for her patients.
"Never take anything for granted. Being healthy, it could be gone tomorrow. Be on your death bed tomorrow. That's how fast it happens," she said.
The pandemic has changed how work is done on their teams, streamlined procedures and increases precautions.
"We're doing things so strict with COVID now it feels like with every patient you're doing extra precautions because you just don' know," she said.
"In the end you're just all in it together."