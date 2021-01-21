Tales of two Help 4 Kids Florence volunteers

The bags are not gourmet, and some nutritionists would scoff at what is packed, but the children that are receiving these bags don’t really care about all of that. They care that their tummies are somewhat satisfied for a while.

Food insecurity is a relatively new expression and sounds a little “nicer” than hungry, but do we really want people to feel OK with this? It is not OK for children to be hungry, and that is why I do what I can to help in our community!

What one small thing can you do to help these children?

Angelyn Bridges

Miracles happen every day. For me, one of the most incredible miracles I’ve witnessed in my 70-plus years is how Help 4 Kids Florence came to be.

Several years ago, the women of St. John’s Church here in Florence were invited to participate in a Bible study on the Book of James, who was the brother of Jesus. Whereas Jesus could be gentle in his exhortations, James cuts to the chase.

To paraphrase James 2:15-17, “If you meet someone who has no food to eat, and you wish him well and send him on his way, what good it is? If there is no action to rectify the situation, one’s faith appears dead.”