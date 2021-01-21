 Skip to main content
Tales of two Help 4 Kids Florence volunteers
CHILDHOOD HUNTER AWARENESS WEEK

Tales of two Help 4 Kids Florence volunteers

Childhood Hunger Awareness Week

Baskets of food are lined up so Help 4 Kids Florence volunteers can fill the food bags for Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, which ends Sunday.

 DAVID YEAZEL, SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

Sixth in a series

FLORENCE, S.C. — Volunteers make a big difference for Help 4 Kids Florence when it comes to feeding hungry schoolchildren in Florence County.

Two volunteers have been with the nonprofit organization since the beginning in 2014.

These are their tales, in their own words.

Katri Skinner

So why do I pack brown paper bags, you ask? I believe that no one should be hungry in our country, or in the world for that matter, but I especially believe that children who have no other means to provide for themselves should ever go hungry!

My husband and I had been having a discussion about hungry children in our area. He did not believe there were many, truly hungry children in this community with programs such as WIC and SNAP available.

A teacher friend sitting with us spoke up and said, “Oh, yes, there are! You would not believe the children I see each day that are tired or sluggish, mostly due to poor nutrition or lack of sleep.”

That is the moment I knew I had to help in any way that I could.

I joined this group of packers, not long after the program started up here in Florence and have been a pretty faithful Tuesday packer since then. The contents of those bags are life sustaining for the children who have no other options during the weekends.

The bags are not gourmet, and some nutritionists would scoff at what is packed, but the children that are receiving these bags don’t really care about all of that. They care that their tummies are somewhat satisfied for a while.

Food insecurity is a relatively new expression and sounds a little “nicer” than hungry, but do we really want people to feel OK with this? It is not OK for children to be hungry, and that is why I do what I can to help in our community!

What one small thing can you do to help these children?

Angelyn Bridges

Miracles happen every day. For me, one of the most incredible miracles I’ve witnessed in my 70-plus years is how Help 4 Kids Florence came to be.

Several years ago, the women of St. John’s Church here in Florence were invited to participate in a Bible study on the Book of James, who was the brother of Jesus. Whereas Jesus could be gentle in his exhortations, James cuts to the chase.

To paraphrase James 2:15-17, “If you meet someone who has no food to eat, and you wish him well and send him on his way, what good it is? If there is no action to rectify the situation, one’s faith appears dead.”

These words planted a seed in Allie Walker, Diane Welsh and others. Help 4 Kids Florence is the fruit.

The fact that there are hungry children in Florence County should be a wake-up call to citizens that we must do better. The food in the backpacks sent home with children every weekend is sometimes all the food they will have available. Many times the food is shared with siblings or grandparents who are food-insecure, as well.

I support this mission because not only does the child and his family benefit, society benefits, too. Hungry children aren’t focused on education; they just want something to eat. Hunger pangs are real; learning to read, write and do math doesn’t fill empty tummies.

The difficulty of these times with lost jobs and isolation due to the inability to be together are challenges enough for adults and children. It is the children, however, who are most vulnerable to food insecurity.

I urge everyone who is able to dedicate their time and/or resources to Help 4 Kids Florence. We can make a huge difference in a child’s life. It is a win/win situation for the child and for society.

FOOD DRIVE

Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting cans of Vienna sausages and No. 2 cans of Chef Boyardee pasta in pop-top cans during this week’s Childhood Hunger Awareness drive, which ends Sunday.

Donations can be dropped off at Savvy Magazine, 2011-B Second Loop Road; KJ Markets, 2300 Pamplico Highway, 525 S. Ebenezer; Calvary Baptist Church, 915 Cherokee Road; and Hoffmeyer Baptist, 2317 Hoffmeyer Road.

Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can do so by sending it to Help 4 Kids, 252 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506.

