Tanner named new Florence Fire Chief

FLORENCE, S.C. – The City of Florence Friday announced Shannon Tanner as the new Florence Fire Chief effective Saturday.
His promotion follows the June 2020 appointment of Randall Osterman as Florence City Manager.
Tanner recently celebrated 23 years with the City of Florence Fire Department and more than 35 years in fire service. He joined the department as a firefighter in 1997 and has risen through the ranks as firefighter/driver, captain, battalion chief, deputy fire chief, and most recently interim fire chief.
Tanner earned a bachelor of science degree from Columbia Southern University and serves on numerous state and local fire service boards and commissions. He is also an adjunct instructor for the South Carolina Fire Academy and teaches all levels of classes as well as many specialty classes.
“The City is very fortunate to have someone of Shannon’s character and professionalism available to assume leadership of the City of Florence Fire Department,” said City Manager Randall Osterman. “Shannon’s expansive fire department knowledge will be an asset in our continued efforts to provide excellent service to the community.”
“I would like to thank City Manager Randall Osterman for the opportunity to lead the Fire Department,” said Tanner. “I am honored and humbled to work with such an outstanding group of men and women who make up our organization. It is my goal to continue providing the highest level of fire and emergency services to our citizens while preparing and planning for the future.”
