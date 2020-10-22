Tara Village house damaged by Thursday morning fire

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Tara Village house was damaged by fire late Thursday morning.

Howe Springs firefighters were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to 3408 Plantation Drive arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house, said Howe Springs Fire Marshal Michael Page.

Though there was a resident living in the house at the time there was nobody home when the fire started and the report of the blaze was phoned in by a neighbor.

Firefighters quickly made entry, found the kitchen on fire and controlled the blaze, Page said.

Howe Springs Fire Chief William Dillon said the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen but the specific cause remained under investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

Florence County Sheriff's deputies assisted at the scene as did medics with Florence County EMS.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents.