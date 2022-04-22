 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste of Symphony draws a crowd with excellent food, music and fellowship

FLORENCE, S.C. – Excellent food, relaxing music, worthy cause and beautiful spring weather were the perfect combination for a successful 20th annual Taste of Symphony on Thursday night at Roseneath Farm.

 Hundreds attended in support of The Florence Symphony Orchestra and The Florence Symphony Guild, which held the event.

Roseneath Farm, at 1102 Cherokee Road in Florence, had tents filled with people socializing and enjoying food prepared by local chefs, along with about 15 guild members, and area businesses.

The Florence Symphony Orchestra is more than 70 years old, and The Florence Symphony Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth of the symphony and encouragement of young musicians.

