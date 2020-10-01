Taylor Corporation to handle Florence County's absentee ballot mailing

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Minnesota based company will be handling the mailing of Florence County's absentee ballots this year.

The Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission voted six to one Tuesday evening to allow the Taylor Corporation of North Mankato, Minn., to handle the mailing of absentee ballots to voters.

Taylor Corporation is a privately owned marketing solutions company founded in 1975 by Glen Taylor.

Glen Taylor is also known for being the majority owner of the National Basketball Association's Minnesota Timberwolves, their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx, and the largest newspaper in Minnesota, the Star Tribune.

It was reported in August that Taylor was in advanced talks to sell the teams.

North Mankato is a city in South Central Minnesota.

Commissioner Helen Dimery was the lone no vote.

Commission Chairman Ashley Nance said nothing would change from the voter's perspective.

He said the voter will request an absentee ballot like normal. Once the ballot is received, the voter will still return it to the elections commission at 219 Third Loop Road.