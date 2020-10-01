Taylor Corporation to handle Florence County's absentee ballot mailing

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Minnesota based company will be handling the mailing of Florence County's absentee ballots this year.
The Florence County Voter Registration and Election Commission voted six to one Tuesday evening to allow the Taylor Corporation of North Mankato, Minn., to handle the mailing of absentee ballots to voters.
Taylor Corporation is a privately owned marketing solutions company founded in 1975 by Glen Taylor.
Glen Taylor is also known for being the majority owner of the National Basketball Association's Minnesota Timberwolves, their WNBA counterparts, the Minnesota Lynx, and the largest newspaper in Minnesota, the Star Tribune.
It was reported in August that Taylor was in advanced talks to sell the teams.
North Mankato is a city in South Central Minnesota.
Commissioner Helen Dimery was the lone no vote.
Commission Chairman Ashley Nance said nothing would change from the voter's perspective.
He said the voter will request an absentee ballot like normal. Once the ballot is received, the voter will still return it to the elections commission at 219 Third Loop Road.
What changes, Nance continued, happens between when the voter requests a ballot and when the voter receives the ballot. Once a ballot request is received by the elections commission, the office staff will forward that information to Taylor, who will then mail the appropriate ballot to the voter.
Nance estimated that the turnaround time would be around 48 hours from when the request is received at the elections commission until the ballot is mailed out to the voter.
Taylor was one of three vendors approved by the South Carolina Election Commission after a vetting process.
However, Nance added that due to the complexity of the balloting in Florence County — the county has 243 different ballot styles across 63 precincts — Taylor was the only company that could service the county.
Nance added that the decision to outsource the mailing of ballots was done very deliberately and that the Florence commission had also conducted a vetting process, too.
He said the decision was necessary due to expected number of absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.
David Alford, executive director of the Florence commission, has estimated that the ballot requests could number as high as 20,000 to 25,000.
This would create a lot of strain on the election commission, thus, it was better to send that portion of the election process to Taylor Corporation, Nance added.
