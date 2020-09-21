Taylor Prince receives the Daisy Award at McLeod

FLORENCE, S.C. – Taylor Prince, BSN, RN, a staff nurse in the emergency department at McLeod Regional Medical Center, has been named the June DAISY Award Recipient. A patient's mother nominated Prince for her extraordinary care and compassion.
To recognize those nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center who are true examples of Nursing Excellence, patients, family members and co-workers can nominate nurses for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
“Saturday morning my son was playing outside on some tractor equipment, and his hands were slammed in a lever," the patient’s mother wrote. "We went straight to the Emergency Department in Florence. I ran in carrying my son and was checked in very quickly. We were taken straight back to our room where Taylor and other ED staff met us. They all tried to comfort my boy while I gave them information on what happened.
“Dr. Hyman consulted McLeod Orthopaedics. Melanie, the physician assistant, assessed Jacob and after looking at X-rays decided to suture his hands and wrap them in bulky dressings. My son, a curious 4-year-old, had a lot of questions.
“Taylor took the time to explain everything to Jacob, step by step, and was so patient with him. Being a nurse myself, I knew what was going on and what the next step was. But, she made sure he understood and was comfortable before she ever started his IV for moderate sedation. When he woke, after asking when we could go home, he wanted to know where Taylor was and when she was coming back. I asked what he needed and he said, ‘Nothing, she’s just berry nice.’
“Thank you, Taylor, for comforting our boy. You are one of the many reasons people continue to choose McLeod.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, California, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique way of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated for their strong clinical skills and the compassionate care they provide. Nomination forms are available on each nursing unit at McLeod Regional Medical Center or can be found at McLeodNursing.org.
Recipients of the DAISY Award are chosen by the DAISY committee, led by nurses at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." The honoree is also given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.