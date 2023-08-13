DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Trinity Collegiate School (TCS) is pleased to announce that Jason Iseman, a recent graduate of Trinity Collegiate School, has been named a recipient of the 2023-2024 Darla Moore Scholarship from Francis Marion University.

The Darla Moore Scholarship at FMU is funded by a $5 million gift from the Darla Moore Foundation to the university. The scholarship is named in honor of entrepreneur and philanthropist Darla Moore of Lake City.

Iseman's selection for the scholarship by Francis Marion is a testament to his hard work, dedication, and academic achievements. As the recipient of this prestigious scholarship, he will receive comprehensive financial support, allowing him to pursue his educational goals with peace of mind and without financial burden.

“I’m honored to have been selected for the Darla Moore Scholarship at Francis Marion University and I am incredibly grateful for the investment it has made for my future,” Iseman said.