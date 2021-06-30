Teacher: New FDTC criminal justice program will benefit students, agencies

"We're not only able to offer class credit toward our associated degree for them but also allow students a pathway to get credit at the criminal justice academy," Sheehy said. "It definitely is going to help individuals who apply at local departments to go in with this certificate."

Candidates who complete the semester-long program will be able to shave four weeks off the time they'll need to spend at the academy, she said.

"Once they get their certificate they have a year to get hired by an agency and that agency, once they hire them, will send them to an academy and they'll take the cumulative test that will embody all the information from their four weeks and once they pass the cumulative test then they'll get academy credit," Sheehy said.

The certificate features an array of benefits, but most notably, it increases pre-academy structure from four weeks to 14 weeks, and it also increases SC Basic Law Enforcement training from 12 weeks to 22 weeks, which is aligned with national training standards.

Sheehy said many state law enforcement agencies have a lot of openings and this program is designed to make it easier for them to hire qualified candidates.

The program will especially work out well for high school graduates who can earn their two-year criminal justice degree, take these classes and by ready to apply for a law enforcement job, she said.