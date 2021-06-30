Teacher: New FDTC criminal justice program will benefit students, agencies

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence-Darlington Technical College this fall will launch a program that will cut the overall time it takes for law enforcement agencies to get officers on the street and give prospective hired a leg up on the process.
"I'm not the only technical college that has the certificate available," said Nikkie Sheehy, criminal justice program director at Tech, of the program that will launch at several technical colleges.
The classes will be held on Tech's main campus and will be taught by criminal justice technology instructors. The credit hours can be applied to a 66-credit hour associates degree. Candidates will learn basic and introductory law enforcement training as well as tactics and procedures. The classes include CRJ Police Science 281, CRJ Police Science II, CRJ 283 Police Science III and CRJ 284 Police Science IV.
"The classes will be materials provided to us by the criminal justice academy. It'll be their manuals, showing their videos in that we also have a vetting process so individuals who are allowed into this program must be US citizens, have a high school diploma or equivalent, they have to pass a criminal background check and in addition they have to be at minimum 20 years of age," Sheehy said.
"None of those particular courses allows them to get this credit," Sheehy said of the school's existing criminal justice program. "What's happened is the state, tech and the criminal justice academy have come to the agreement that we are allowed to teach these criminal justice courses that the criminal justice academy teaches."
"We're not only able to offer class credit toward our associated degree for them but also allow students a pathway to get credit at the criminal justice academy," Sheehy said. "It definitely is going to help individuals who apply at local departments to go in with this certificate."
Candidates who complete the semester-long program will be able to shave four weeks off the time they'll need to spend at the academy, she said.
"Once they get their certificate they have a year to get hired by an agency and that agency, once they hire them, will send them to an academy and they'll take the cumulative test that will embody all the information from their four weeks and once they pass the cumulative test then they'll get academy credit," Sheehy said.
The certificate features an array of benefits, but most notably, it increases pre-academy structure from four weeks to 14 weeks, and it also increases SC Basic Law Enforcement training from 12 weeks to 22 weeks, which is aligned with national training standards.
Sheehy said many state law enforcement agencies have a lot of openings and this program is designed to make it easier for them to hire qualified candidates.
The program will especially work out well for high school graduates who can earn their two-year criminal justice degree, take these classes and by ready to apply for a law enforcement job, she said.