Teacher vaccine clinic being held at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health will offer a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for school staff in Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5 Monday. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School Gym.

This opportunity continues the McLeod Health commitment to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to those in Phase 1b.

“We have all realized, especially over the past year, that fully functional schools are essential. Our teachers and staff have done more than their part in that effort as they serve on the frontlines teaching students,” said Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent.

“We are very grateful to partner with McLeod Health to host and provide this added measure of protection and confidence for teachers and support staff who are providing safe instruction to our students in Lower Florence County schools,” Vincent said. “We look forward to working with the McLeod Health professionals to prioritize and provide vaccinations for all teachers and staff.”

In addition to Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5, Vincent has also invited local private schools and Head Start to attend the vaccination clinic.