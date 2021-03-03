 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teacher vaccine clinic being held at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym
0 comments

Teacher vaccine clinic being held at Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School gym

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. -- McLeod Health will offer a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for school staff in Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5 Monday. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hannah-Pamplico Elementary/Middle School Gym.

This opportunity continues the McLeod Health commitment to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to those in Phase 1b.

“We have all realized, especially over the past year, that fully functional schools are essential. Our teachers and staff have done more than their part in that effort as they serve on the frontlines teaching students,” said Florence County School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent.

“We are very grateful to partner with McLeod Health to host and provide this added measure of protection and confidence for teachers and support staff who are providing safe instruction to our students in Lower Florence County schools,” Vincent said. “We look forward to working with the McLeod Health professionals to prioritize and provide vaccinations for all teachers and staff.”

In addition to Florence County School Districts 2, 3 and 5, Vincent has also invited local private schools and Head Start to attend the vaccination clinic.

Octavia Williams-Blake, Vice President of Workplace Health & Safety for McLeod Health, said, “We have been working with schools in our region to prepare for this opportunity to vaccinate school staff and this is only one of several events we are planning for our local schools.

“We see this as a step in the right direction to getting back to normal and returning students to school full time,” added Williams-Blake.

McLeod Occupational Health partners with businesses, industries and schools to offer a wide range of comprehensive healthcare services to employees.

“As a result of our relationship with these partners they turn to us when there is a need that affects the health and safety of their employees. We are pleased to partner with our schools and industries to offer these vaccinations,” said Williams-Blake.

McLeod Health is also coordinating vaccine clinics for staff in school districts located in Dillon County and Clarendon County as well as Trinity Collegiate School in Florence.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: 'Assessing impact' of latest Iraq base attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

F1S teachers to receive COVID vaccines Friday at Darlington Raceway

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In coordination with McLeod Health, Florence 1 Schools teachers will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday during the vaccine clinic at Darlington Raceway. Phase 1B vaccinations will officially open on March 8 but McLeod has set aside slots specifically for Florence 1 teachers at this clinic. Appointments are required for this event.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert