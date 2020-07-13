COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Pee Dee lawmakers have been sent a letter from the largest teachers organizations in the state regarding the potential reopening of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A letter dated July 9 was sent to South Carolina House Speaker James H. “Jay” Lucas, Sen. Greg Hembree, Gov. Henry D. McMaster, state schools Superintendent Molly Speaker, Senate President Harvey Peeler and State Rep. Rita Allison by Palmetto State Teachers Association President Kathy F. Maness, SC for Ed’s Lisa Ellis and Sherry East, the president of the South Carolina Education Association.
Lucas represents House District 65, which includes western Darlington County along with southeastern Chesterfield, northeastern Kershaw County and eastern Lancaster County.
Hembree, the chair of the Senate Education Committee, represents eastern Dillon County along with most of Horry County in Senate District 28.
Allison, a Republican from Spartanburg, is chairwoman of the House Education and Public Works Committee.
The letter asks for state leaders to ensure that two conditions are met prior to the resumption of school operations in the fall.
“While we support the task force recommendations, we have grave concerns about their implementation,” Maness, Ellis and East said in the letter. “It is our belief that the report does not address two essential areas: all recommendations must be fully and equitably funded and the state of South Carolina’s Department of Education must establish clear expectations and standards that apply to all districts.”
The South Carolina Department of Education, under Spearman’s leadership, convened a task force called AccelerateED, to develop guidelines with input from all stakeholders. Those guidelines were issued late last month.
The three ask the General Assembly to commit to fully fund the necessary equipment that is required to keep everyone safe.
Later, the three also ask that standard policies governing classroom safety including personal protective equipment, cleaning materials and classroom sanitization and medical leave, if someone is exposed to the virus, be developed by the state and clearly communicated to all districts alleviate potential confusion.
“We have already seen instances of proposed district reopening plans that are inconsistent with the DHEC [South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control] and CDC [Centers for Disease Control]-aligned recommendations adopted by AccelerateED,” the three said in the letter.
