Technology and trade skills are in demand in ever-changing job market

FLORENCE, S.C. – Cheryl Lewis, the Pee Dee regional workforce adviser for the South Carolina Department of Commerce, says the workforce is ever changing.
As technology changes, the skills required for job seekers to be successful also change.
Many jobs require advance technology as well as careers in technology, Lewis said. There is also a great need for workers with trade skills.
“Jobs are constantly changing and new ones being created,” Lewis said. “They are becoming more technology based.”
Lewis said one of the greatest areas of need is in the trade industries for plumbers, electricians, welders and some health care workers. She said not everyone in the health care field is a doctor or nurse. She said there is a need for technicians in the field, especially since COVID-19.
Lewis said jobs in advanced manufacturing area requires specific skills and many of the companies are willing to train people for the job because there is such a great need.
She said baby boomers are trying to retire, adding to a market that already has a shortage of workers. Many of them have 40-plus years of experience, Lewis said. She said these positions will need to be filled by qualified workers who can match their experience level.
“We are trying to make sure there are workers being trained to fill the gaps,” she said.
Lewis said she is there to show students what jobs are available and the skills needed to obtain these jobs.
“We try to make sure schools are preparing students for these careers,” Lewis said.
Often students are able to get hands-on experience, she said. Career Days are another way for them to learn about the various careers available and in demand, she said.
Lewis said schools need to make sure students also have the soft skills required to be successful on the job such as showing up for work and showing up on time.
“Some of these soft skills are what our parents taught as good manners,” Lewis said.
She said if an employee doesn’t show up for production work, it often slows production down. She said employers are doing more cross-training these days to help with this problem.
Lewis encourages businesses to offer opportunities such as apprenticeships and internships to help students decide a career path and to acquaint students with what their company has to offer.
“We try to prepare students for the workforce,” Lewis said. “We have been hand feeding our kids. It is time for them to go out and learn a trade, to be prepared for those jobs.”
Lewis said many jobs still require good math, writing and reading comprehension skills, but not everyone needs a four-year degree to succeed. STEM education is also important, and there is a big push in that direction with advance manufacturing jobs and careers. She said technical skills are often what is needed. These can be acquired at one of the state’s technical colleges with a two-year degree or one it their certification programs.
“There is big money to be made in those jobs,” she said. “Times have changed. Our young people need to understand they are responsible and accountable and know they can achieve and prosper in this sector of the workforce. They need to be open to learning and to the possible options out there to pursue these jobs.
“At the South Carolina Department of Commerce, our goal is to bring new companies into the state and help existing businesses to grow,” Lewis said. “To do that, we need the right workforce for both. I am the connector between education and business.”