Technology and trade skills are in demand in ever-changing job market

Lewis said she is there to show students what jobs are available and the skills needed to obtain these jobs.

“We try to make sure schools are preparing students for these careers,” Lewis said.

Often students are able to get hands-on experience, she said. Career Days are another way for them to learn about the various careers available and in demand, she said.

Lewis said schools need to make sure students also have the soft skills required to be successful on the job such as showing up for work and showing up on time.

“Some of these soft skills are what our parents taught as good manners,” Lewis said.

She said if an employee doesn’t show up for production work, it often slows production down. She said employers are doing more cross-training these days to help with this problem.

Lewis encourages businesses to offer opportunities such as apprenticeships and internships to help students decide a career path and to acquaint students with what their company has to offer.

“We try to prepare students for the workforce,” Lewis said. “We have been hand feeding our kids. It is time for them to go out and learn a trade, to be prepared for those jobs.”